Samsung Leak Reveals Tri-Fold Phone: Specs, Screen Size, How Does It Work

A new Samsung leak unveiled a tri-fold phone that can be transformed into a tablet-sized device when unfolded.

Surprisingly, the Samsung tri-fold phone also speculates to include a camera under its flexible screen.

Samsung Leak Unveils Tri-fold Phone

Samsung has perfected the art of manufacturing folding smartphones with devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Since then, several Chinese companies have announced one or more foldable smartphone models.

In line with this, it appears that the South Korea-based technology company is ready to introduce additional foldable phone to its variety based on a newly published patent.

The patent, which was discovered by LetsGoDigital, shows a device with three independent display elements that merge to form one large screen, per Tech Radar. The newly Samsung leak appears that the device folds into a Z form, therefore one display panel remains visible as a screen when everything is folded up.

In the documentation released by LetsGoDigital, it has unveiled that the Samsung Tri-fold phone will use two distinct hinges to make it work. The said Samsung device seems to have a screen that folds inwards, like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, while the other folds outwards, like the Huawei Mate X.

"The user has a big tablet-sized display at his hands in the unfolded position, allowing them to work more effectively," LetsGoDigital furthered.

However, when folded, the Samsung leaked device appears to have the same proportions as a standard phone. Additionally, the phone is considerably thicker and heavier due to the three display pieces stacked on top of each other.

The Z form factor eliminates the need for a separate front display.

When the phone is folded, the first display section of the flexible screen becomes the front screen.

Samsung Tri-Fold Specs and Display

Samsung Display, the company's display department, presented last May a prototype of a Galaxy S-Foldable with a double hinge that allows it to fold inwards and outwards.

Eventually, they have displayed the functional identical prototype three months later. Although there are a few significant variations, the patented design has similarities to the Samsung tri-fold gadget.

However, the biggest difference is the camera's position since it was attached to the flexible screen in the Samsung Display prototype.

Samsung Electronics, on the other hand, appears to be planning a triple camera setup on the back which has the same style as the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Under the flexible screen, there is also a camera. This is positioned in the first display portion so it can be used for both the folded and completely unfolded modes of the device.

In the current Z Fold 3, Samsung has already adopted such under-display camera technology.

Although the 4MP under-panel camera still has space for development, Samsung is likely to perfect this type of technology to be able to use it in future models.

Furthermore, adding a display to the back of the phone gives the user even more possibilities for capturing high-resolution selfies.

This latest patent application provides a lot more information on the gadget, including the location of the circuit boards and the fingerprint sensor built into one of the screen panels.

Samsung has even managed to squeeze in an HDMI port and a USB-C port. However, it is worth noting that these patents are not often translated into actual goods that are sold to consumers.

Tri-fold cellphones have already made its first appearance, but only in prototype form. It is unclear when one will be available, but Samsung may launch it alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in mid-2022.

