CES 2022 Registration: Event Date and Schedule, How to Register to Watch Online Show Amid COVID-19 Omicron Fears

Despite cancellations from high-profile exhibitors, organizers of the CES 2022 are pushing ahead for an in-person show. Interested participants have to register online to gain access to the event. There is also a digital component called CES 2022 online for fans who are unwilling to attend in person.

The Consumer Technology Association is standing firm with its decision for a physical CES 2022 event. Jamie Kaplan, the senior director of CES communications, said "we have 2,200 companies who want to have a show. So, we are having a show. It's important to remember that while there are large companies at CES, there's also medium and small companies that really rely on CES to do their business," per Investors.

Kaplan emphasized that exhibitor cancellations make up less than 10 percent of the show floor, which implies that their loss is not enough to deter the whole event.

CES 2022 Guide: Event Date and Schedule

CES provided the details for the event ahead of time so participants can plan their schedules properly. However, CES also indicated that details are subject to change, probably in consideration of exhibitors who might drop out at the last second.

January 3: (4:00 - 4;45 PM PST) Tech trends to watch. Media only.

January 4: (6:30 - 7:30 PM PST) Pre-show keynote.

January 5: (8:30 AM PST) Opening keynote and State of the Industry Address. Opening of Exhibits.

January 6: (9:00 AM - 6:00 PM PST) Exhibit shows.

January 7: (9:00 AM - 6:00 PM PST) Exhibit shows.

January 8: (9:00 AM - 4:00 PM PST) Exhibit shows.

How to Apply for CES 2022 Registration

Note that CES 2022 has a lot of eligibility requirements for participation. Individuals must be 18 years of age or older, and they must be affiliated with a consumer technology industry.

Whether a participant plans to attend the event in person or digitally, everyone must create an account or sign in to the CES official website. Registrants have to provide a photo of themselves and proof of their industry affiliation during registration.

Be warned that the email address registered will be the primary means of communication used by CES officials. All their notifications will be sent to the email. Users can no longer edit or change the email after the registration, so double-check the information on the sign-up process.

To create a CES account, simply follow this website. Click on "Create Account." Users will be required to provide their email, password, first name, last name, company, and title or position. Complete the account verification prompts that follow.

CES 2022 Exhibitors

Analysts from Investors also pointed out that CES 2022 will probably be just 20 to 25 percent of its usual physical attendance. This is because many companies are still struggling with the COVID-19 outbreak. A few examples are the international travel restrictions that crippled foreign attendance and the supply chain issues which delayed gadget productions.

Although the pandemic threatens to overshadow the tech event, organizers promise that CES 2022 is something to look forward to next year.



