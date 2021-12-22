CES 2022 vs. Omicron COVID-19: Schedule, Health Protocols, Top Exhibitors After Massive Pullouts

The COVID-19 Omicron variant is rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., and it is negatively affecting the plans of CES 2022. Top exhibitors like Amazon, T-Mobile, Meta and Twitter said they will abstain from attending the highly anticipated technology conference,

The Consumer Electronics Show is one of the largest technology conferences in the world. The 2022 edition will be held in Las Vegas from January 5 to 8. Officials had high hopes for this incoming event because they planned to make up for the lack of events in January this year. Unfortunately, the latest COVID-19 variant is breaking up their plans again.



CES 2022 Omicron Problems

Up to date, the pandemic has taken more than 800,000 lives in the US. Unfortunately, the problem is far from being over because of the Omicron variant, which is said to multiply roughly 70 times faster than the Delta variant. Be warned that preliminary research also revealed that Omicron might be vaccine resistant.

Due to this development, a number of notable companies pulled out from the incoming event. All absentees expressed their fears and concerns about the Omicron strain.

List of CES 2022 Exhibitors Pullouts

T-Mobile chief executive Mike Sievert was supposed to be a keynote speaker for the event. However, T-Mobile said in a statement that "while we are confident that CES organizers are taking exhaustive measures to protect in-person attendees and we had many preventative practices in place as well, we are prioritizing the safety of our team and other attendees with this decision."

Companies like Amazon, Meta and Twitter also nixed their plans to attend. Tech-focused media outlets like Engadget, TechRadar, The Verge and Wirecutter announced their pullouts through their social media page, per Light Reading.

Some others, like Nvidia, said they will have a virtual-only keynote speakers at the event.

CES 2022 Schedule and Program

Despite the pullouts, organizers said CES 2022 will continue. According to Investors, the event officials are preparing numerous safety precautions for the show, which include mask-wearing, vaccination checks and COVID-19 tests.

It is also worth noting that a lot of big companies might still attend the show.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, and its self-driving unit Waymo said they will be present on CES 2022. AMD also confirmed their attendance, but only with limited personnel.

General Motors and its chief executive Mary Barra shared their plans to introduce the company's latest Silverado pickup during the event.

Other companies like Qualcomm, Sony Electronics and Samsung Electronics have yet to cancel their attendance.

It should also be emphasized that more than 100 health companies might exhibit new technologies to treat diseases and telehealth services during the event. Companies like 3M, Abbott, AT&T Business, Colgate-Palmolive and Philips will be a part of this particular program.

The situation is still developing and more companies might give out their statements the closer it gets to the date of the event. For now, fans are recommended to wait and watch out for more updates about CES 2022.

