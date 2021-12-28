Ozzy Osbourne 'CryptoBatz' NFT for Sale: Release Date, Unique Features and How to Buy NFT Bats

The iconic heavy metal music star Ozzy Osbourne will launch his first-ever collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) called "CryptoBatz." This incoming crypto coin features a unique ability to "bite" another NFT and mutate into "MutantBatz."

Interested fans should ready their investments for the pre-sale of Ozzy Osbourne CryptoBatz NFT.

According to NME, Osbourne said, "I've been trying to get in on the NFT action for a while so when I asked Sharon for a Bored Ape for Christmas after several failed attempts of buying my own, and she said no, I decided to create my own."

Osbourne emphasized that "CryptoBatz is a f**ing mental project for NFT collectors and fans. The design pays tribute to one of my most iconic onstage moments and is a chance to acquire a rare piece of art history. I love it!"

CryptoBatz NFT: Unique Features

Osbourne is referring to his infamous moment in a 1982 concert. During the live performance in Des Moines, Iowa, the musician bit the head off of a bat on stage. The iconic scene left a strong impression on the fans and the internet.



Osbourne's NFTs will ideally relive the same insane hype. According to NME, the NFT CryptoBatz can mutate and create new tokens from the NFTs it would "bite." This feature can be used on NFTs from Bored Ape Yacht Club, SupDucks, Cryptotoadz and more. The new token formed will be called "MutantBatz."

Aside from CryptoBatz and MutantBatz, the Osbourne NFT collection features a third set called AncientBatz. These are crypto tokens hidden around the world in a sort-of digital treasure hunt. Fans who can get these AncientBatz NFTs gain the ability to bite up to 100 NFTs and breed up to 100 MutantBatz.

CryptoBatz NFT: How to Join the Osbourne NFT Sale

According to NME, pre-sale for the CryptoBatz collection already started on its Discord channel. Interested fans are recommended to search for an invitation link to the group to join in the sale. It is undetermined how long this sale would last, and whether or not stocks have already completely sell out.

Public minting officially starts sometime in early February, where investors can mint up to three NFTs per digital wallet. Not many details were provided about the industry itself, so it is hard to determine which trade markets will sell or trade this unique NFT.

At the moment, it is also hard to determine whether this unique crypto coin will succeed or fail in its development. The whole industry is reliant to fan hype and adoptability, so the value of these NFTs is difficult to categorize. Regardless, some fans might be interested in buying the token.

Fans who want to support Osbourne or cryptocurrencies, in general, can try contacting the industry for their discord link. Fans are also recommended to watch out for more updates regarding these new markets through traders like CoinGecko and Pancakeswap.

