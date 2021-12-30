Concerned Your MacBook Will Get Damaged From Overheating? 5 Ways to Prevent Major Issue

Since previous MacBooks still use a different chip, numerous Apple laptop users are still affected by overheating problems. Fortunately, there are ways to prevent this major issue.

MacBook Overheating Issue

The previous MacBooks have several positive features, like a redesigned Magic Keyboard, an enhanced CPU, quicker RAM and double storage. However, it appears that some customers are experiencing overheating issues.

MacWorld reported that the MacBook overheating issue appears to be caused by the fans being particularly noisy when the system is under heavy use, affecting video editing and video conferencing programs.

However, as seen in Max Tech's YouTube video, the issue might also occur even in normal use.

Because the cooling system is not suitable to deal with the quicker CPUs in the new model, the 2020 Air appears to run hotter and noisier than the previous version.

Despite the competitiveness its feature brings, numerous MacBooks are affected by this overheating problem.

Nonetheless, there are five ways to prevent the Apple laptop from overheating.

5 Ways To Prevent MacBook Overheating Issue

5. Stop Using Chrome Browser

According to the Cupertino-based technology company, "runaway programs can force the CPU to work overtime and impact the heat level of your machine," per Cnet.

When the MacBook's CPU runs at full speed, the cooling fan goes on to help remove the heat.

Google Chrome Helper and Google Chrome are the typical suspects or near the top of the list, utilizing the biggest proportion of the CPU.

For those who are consistently using the Chrome Browser and experience the same issue, it is best to try Safari or another browser.

4. Close All Unused Tabs

Regardless of the browser being used, it is worth noting that the more tabs that are open, the more computer resources it requires.

In order to lessen the browser's workload, it is advisable to close or bookmark tabs that are not used.

Amusingly, Chrome provides a handy widget that displays how much CPU and memory that each tab and extension is consuming.

To access the said widget, click the triple-dot button to the right of Chrome's URL bar, then tap More Tools, then Task Manager.

3. Prevent Multi-Tasking

For those who love having some good background music while editing photos at the same time, Cnet advised avoiding it since it will overheat the MacBook.

However, if the Mac is having trouble running many programs, try shutting it down instead of leaving them running in the background.

Additionally, instead of multi-tasking on the laptop, it is best to do other tasks on the smartphone to avoid overheating issues.

2. Do Not Cover the Fans Below

MacBooks ventilate through the back edge, so make sure the MacBook's back is not covered or it may overheat quickly.

To further emphasize, instead of placing it in a cushion or blanket, put it on a flat surface such as a desk, table, counter or a book.

Aside from letting the vents flow air easily, users should also avoid placing the MacBook in direct sunlight. As recommended by Apple, the laptop should be kept between 50- and 95-degrees Fahrenheit.

1. Update the MacBook!

Since Apple releases OS updates frequently, it is advisable to regularly install the released updates.

In relation to this, new macOS versions include speed and security improvements to keep the Mac cool, safe and operating smoothly.

