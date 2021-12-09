How to Turn Your MacBook Into a Gaming Laptop: 1 Tool Lets You Play 'Cyberpunk 2077,' 'Far Cry 6,' More Games at 1600p!

Do you want to turn your trusty MacBook into a superb 1600p gaming monster?

All you have to do is sign on to this incredible cloud streaming tool from Nvidia called GeForce Now, which allows users to play games hosted on a remote device through a browser or a mobile app, Tech Radar reported.

Its impressive functionality, which includes the new RTX 3080 subscription level, lets players take on modern games with state-of-the-art graphical effects. This includes ray tracing, which cannot be used on old laptops, smartphones, and even Chromebooks.

To avail of Nvidia GeForce Now, users only need a reliable Internet connection.

With its app now operational on Macs, games that could not run previously on Apple devices can now be played on such hardware as MacBooks. These Mac gamers will also have an enhanced experience with GeForce Now's 2.0.36 update.

Nvidia GeForce Now Allows Macs to Run Games in Ideal Aspect Ratio

What's wonderful about this new update is that Mac gamers can now run games in the correct aspect ratio for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops released this year, Tech Radar further noted in its report. Users can now play games at 1600p resolution on all MacBooks, including the 2020 M MacBook Air--powered by the powerful Nvidia RTX 3080--using the GeForce Now's new RTX 3080 subscription tier at $99.99 for six months.

A more affordable "priority" tier is also available at $49.99 that provides resolutions of up to 1080p, and a free tier using less powerful hardware with a gaming session limit of one hour.

As a result, Mac gamers can actually play titles like "Cyberpunk 2077" with ray tracing effects on their beloved Apple devices, such as the MacBook. Since the Apple laptop has a slightly different aspect ratio and resolution than gaming laptops, the new GeForce Now update should allow these games to appear better on the Apple devices.

Ubisoft Connect Accounts Can Be Linked to GeForce Now

In addition to this, users who love to play Ubisoft titles such as "Far Cry 6" and "Assassin's Creed: Valhalla," will be able to link their Ubisoft Connect accounts to GeForce Now, similar to a capability on Steam.

As such, users need not log in to individual Ubisoft games when running them on GeForce Now, thus allowing a smoother launch on their devices.

Cloud gaming is definitely an exciting prospect for gamers, especially with Nvidia taking the lead. Not only is the company a leader in gaming hardware, especially graphics cards, but also a dominating player in the server race. This mix should certainly threaten such leading cloud gaming services as Google's Stadia or Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming.

What's great about Nvidia GeForce Now is how it offers immersive AAA gaming to supporting devices not considered as gaming machines. This means it would allow more users to access the best games in the planet even if they use affordable, non-gaming devices that they already have.

