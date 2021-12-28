DEEPSPACE Could Be the Next Big NFT Game: How to Earn

DEEPSPACE. is a Play-to-Earn (P2E) 3D space-based metaverse exploration strategy game built on Binance Smart Chain.

DEEPSPACE

Deepspace attempts to integrate innovation and proprietary blockchain technology with a 3D space-themed metaverse game with rock-solid P2E mechanics, economics, and tokenomics.

The mission of the Deepspace team is to create one of BSC's top gaming ecosystems and communities.

The idea behind DEEPSPACE is to blend seamless passive income with peer-to-peer (P2P) mechanics that fairly compensate players directly.

Players gain tokens through the DPS smart contract's automatic payout of transaction taxes.

Furthermore, holders will be able to make a profit from the space-based metaverse by minting, owning, upgrading, and fighting starship non-fungible tokens, owning land, and mining for resources.

DEEPSPACE NFT Game

The Deepspace team has created a comprehensive gaming ecosystem with solid mechanics, infrastructure, concept designs, metaverse narrative, strong community, and tokenomics after months of developing the game's basis.

It will include a cutting-edge 3D space metaverse as well as patented technology that enables interconnectivity between Deepspace's blockchain marketplace and real-time player actions.

As reported by Cointelegraph, the game's alpha version is now in production and will be released on a testnet in December 2021.

The alpha release of the game is already in high demand, and there will be a limited number of slots available.

Throughout 2022 and beyond, new features and metaverse elements will be added on a regular basis.

Deepspace has a multi-year plan, as befitting a project that aspires to be one of the finest in the BSC.

Purchasing ships, mining resources, trading, fighting, and buying real estate are just a few of the play-to-earn activities that will be available during 2022.

Players will be able to mint, buy, and sell starships, as well as purchase upgrades such as body armor, armaments, and other commodities in the Deepspace NFT marketplace.

How To Earn in Deepspace?

DEEPSPACE is designed as an NFT game where the players' compensation is highly considered.

The game provides passive income to holders by sharing transaction tax incentives. This passive income, just like other NFT games wherein players earn through crypto, in this case, players will be using Binance.

Ownership of in-game assets can also be used to generate revenue for players.

According to Deepspace, by actively playing and engaging in the DEEPSPACE economy, players can earn more crypto.

Grab a ship, mine resources, trade, fight, and claim your own land for additional passive income.

On the DEEPSPACE marketplace, players can buy and trade ship NFTs to personalize their fleet of ships. As everyone helps each other advance, the marketplace will make trading with other players straightforward.

The in-game property is made up of subdivided planets.

The property's initial genesis sales will take place on the NFT marketplace, with prices changing as reported in BSC News.

Another way to earn in the game is through Deepspace Land Ownership. To ensure a fair balance of property owners, Deepspace will distribute properties for marketing campaigns, prizes, and at random.

In summary, the land will be parceled out for owners to own and use on the planet.

Based on the type of planet, different resources will be accessible to mine on the land assets, allowing players to focus on the resources they need to advance in the game.

These mined minerals can also be manufactured into consumables and upgrades, which can then be sold on the market.

