iPhone 14 Leaks Hint Major Design Change: Sim Card Slot To Be Removed?

A recent iPhone 14 leak revealed that the tech giant will likely omit the SIM card slot. Adding to the surprise, this could also be the reason for the rumored affordable iPhone since its manufacturing is cost-efficient.

New iPhone 14 Leak Unveils Removal of Sim Card Tray

According to multiple reports this week, Apple is planning to ditch the iPhone's physical SIM card slot, leaving the line solely reliant on digital eSIMs, per Forbes.

Furthermore, although the original iPhone 14 leak suggested that the shift would occur in 2023, two reliable sources presently claim that it will occur as soon as next year, in time for the iPhone 14 range.

This new leak was initially reported by the Brazilian blog BlogdoiPhone, which stated that Apple has prioritized the removal of the SIM card slot, though it stated it is unlikely to happen until 2023.

Eventually, this rumor was corroborated by MacRumors and well-known leaker @DylanDKT.

MacRumors reported that the Cupertino-based technology company has given its carrier partners until September 2022 to begin offering eSIM-only phones, via BGR.

With that being stated, MacRumors also suggests that mobile carriers could begin selling iPhones without nano-SIM cards in the package as early as the second quarter of 2022. On a positive note, physical SIM card slots would still exist on these eSIM-only iPhones.

Meanwhile, DylanDKT shared an iPhone 14 SIM card leak last February that he was able to confirm with sources. It states the removal of the SIM tray, and Apple was testing it in an undisclosed iPhone model with eSIM.

Linking to his tweet last February, DylanDKT recently stated that he is in "agreement with recent rumors regarding the removal of the physical SIM card tray."

Read Also: Bitcoin Christmas Gift: Patriots Rookie Mac Jones Drops Ultimate Surprise to Teammates

3 Benefits of New iPhone 14 Sim Card Leak

Apart from being a waterproof device if an eSIM card was adapted in an iPhone, Forbes also shared three benefits about this new iPhone 14 leak.

3. Cost-Efficient

Since moving parts are expensive, Forbes noted that eliminating the SIM card tray from the manufacturing process will save expense.

Aside from this, it will also make the design more seamless, possibly allowing Apple to employ the extra space for other internal components.

2. Durability

While iPhones have been water-resistant for some years, removing a source of entry to the internal components can make the device waterproof. Moreover, it will also be a simple method to convince iPhone users to switch.

1. Convenience

SIM cards have become more compact, with Apple being one of the first to use the Nano-SIM in 2012 with the iPhone 5.

Nano-SIMs, on the other hand, are disliked because of their small size, which makes them easily misplaced.

In relation to this, the inconvenient process of buying and replacing Nano-SIMs may prevent customers from switching cell networks. All modifications, such as moving networks or adding new contracts, are a simple touch away with eSIM-only.

iPhone 14 Specs

With regards to the anticipated device specs, the iPhone 14 is expected to have a TSMC 4nm processor, which is smaller and more efficient than the iPhone 13's 5nm A15 Bionic, per Tom's Guide.

However, according to recent reports, TSMC is having trouble creating the smaller chips, which means the iPhone 14 will likely continue with a 5nm processor.

If this iPhone 14 leak is true, it will be the first time that an iPhone will have the same-size system-on-chip for three years.

In addition to the iPhone 14 specs, it is also expected to include an affordable iPhone 14 Max, the comeback of Touch ID, a redesigned punch-hole display that eliminates the notch and even a switch from Lightning to USB-C port.



Related Article: iPhone 14 Gets Bad News Amid Chip Shortage: 3 Nanometer Chips Upgrade Impossible?