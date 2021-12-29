Stephen Curry NFT for Sale: Where to Bid for Warriors Star's 2974 NFT Collection

Celebrating his record-breaking 3-point shot, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry launched 2974 minted NFTs for sale. Fans who want the digital memorabilia can buy and bid on them in FTX.

Earlier this month, Curry achieved his 2974th 3-point shot in a game against New York Knicks, breaking the record for the most triples in NBA history. He celebrated the amazing achievement by launching "The 2974 Collection."

Surreal... thrilled to announce my first-ever NFT with The 2974 Collection. 2,974 pieces came to life w/ the help of two special artists, @a_mcdonald17 & @FloydNormanDoc, and a whole lot of hard work. A historic moment, all benefitting @eatlearnplay 🙌🏽💯 https://t.co/17fZfgmYdu pic.twitter.com/TjGY9lyGdi — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) December 17, 2021

The 2974 Collection is a set of minted NFT artworks that commemorate each specific 3-pointer that Curry made to reach the record-breaking number. The artworks are pretty unique, with all sketches using the "2974" number as drawing lines. Floyd Norman and Andrea McDonald are the amazing artists behind these works.

Couldn't be more proud! Excited to celebrate history w/ my first NFT… The 2974 Collection. 2,974 unique art pieces. Bonus NFT for all minters – 8pm ET tonight! Join the community. All profits to charity. Exclusively with @FTX_US. @2974collection https://t.co/ElQtpmxtpm pic.twitter.com/N0XdBYJjtH — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) December 20, 2021

Stephen Curry NFT Sell Out

In less than an hour after the official launch, the collection sold a few pieces for approximately $2.1 million. Curry said all the profits will go directly to charity and his foundation: Eat. Learn. Play.

Always a (learning) process 😅 So proud of @a_mcdonald17's art and @FloydNormanDoc's is next... what an incredible beginning for The @2974Collection. An immediate huge impact for @eatlearnplay and I can't thank everyone enough. Stay tuned 👀 https://t.co/ElQtpmxtpm — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) December 21, 2021

According to AfroTech, the foundation CEO Chris Helfrich said "We're incredibly proud of Stephen for this amazing achievement. We're honored that these commemorative moments of Stephen's brilliant career will benefit Eat. Learn. Play., where the funds raised will go directly to support our foundation's work in improving the lives of children in underserved communities in the Bay Area and beyond."

Read Also: Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: $8000 Payments for Child Care, $2000 Online Petition Nearing Completion

Stephen Curry NFT Bidding

At the time of writing, there are 2752 pieces of Curry's NFT collection currently on sale in the online market FTX US. The market is putting these high in-demand merchandises on a bid, with a floor price of $549 and a volume price of $4,015,586.

The NFT starting price range between $540 to $800. At the time of writing, most offers range between $600 to $800. However, some NFTs are also selling for as high as $2,500. Be warned that the NFT pieces are expected to grow more expensive as its supplies run out.

Fans who are interested to buy these NFTs should register or sign in on their FTX account. They must also prepare their own crypto wallet to store the NFT.

Stephen Curry NFT Giveaways

It is worth noting that Curry is giving free giveaways to anyone who purchases the minted NFTs. This is to show his appreciation to fans and their support. According to AfroTech, buying one NFT will automatically credit one free NFT.

Curry will also give 200 NFTs to personal associates like school teachers, neighborhood friends, mentors, previous coaches and more. The assets will be pre-minted and randomized for distribution.

Lastly, all NFT holders will also receive an ultimate surprise in the coming days. These could be autographed memorabilia, tickets to games, early access to Curry Brand limited-edition items and more. Fans are recommended to watch out for more updates on Curry's NFT collection through his Twitter account.



Related Article: Solana Price Shock: $1000 Investment in January 2021 Would Have Made Over $100,000!