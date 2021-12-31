Chromebook Guide: 3 Tips to Use Full Power of Your Chromebook

If a user already has a Chromebook or is considering purchasing one, here are some terrific Chromebook power user tips, features, and recommendations to utilize the device to its maximum potential.

The Chrome OS was first released in 2011, and it has steadily improved since then across the board.

Chrome OS is doing well in the United States, particularly in the education sector.

Here in this article are 3 of some of the Chromebook guid to help users understand this operating system quickly, as per TechRadar.

Chromebook's Chrome OS Launcher

The Chrome OS launcher can also be used as a universal search engine.

A user can just simply start typing as soon as it appears, and they will be able to search and open programs, pull up webpages, and even get immediate answers to particular inquiries without having to click or dig.

The launcher also has a few extra abilities that are frequently overlooked.

That same launcher window is also a route for communicating with the Google Assistant on most Chromebooks.

As a result, certain intriguing Chrome-OS-specific options open up.

Users may, for example, ask the Assistant to generate a new document, spreadsheet, or presentation, or to find out what's on their calendar for the next day.

When using a Chromebook as a tablet, Chrome OS offers a hidden gesture for accessing the completely enlarged app drawer portion of the launcher, which is extremely useful.

In addition, the Chrome OS launcher extended app drawer can be accessed without touching the screen, through pressing Shift and the Everything key at the same time.

Maximizing The Tablet Mode

Many Chromebooks also include a 2-in-1 form factor, and there are a number of things you might not know you can do with a Chromebook in tablet mode.

In tablet mode, sliding up from the ground of the screen to access your favorite apps, webpages, and files in a drawer will bring up the overview interface.

The overview screen can be accessed by swiping up a second time and holding your finger down in this interface.

In tablet mode, users can also accomplish the same thing without the keyboard and just use gestures, just like how you can dock an app to one side or the other with 'Alt+[' and 'Alt+]'.

To begin, open the overview interface and drag a program from the list of open apps to one side of the other.

Lift your finger to "drop" the app into that place when that side of the screen lights up.

To access two windows or programs at once, drag another app window into the other half.

Changing The Text Input Setting

Another overlooked feature of the Chromebook is the ability to resize the text input of every Chromebook when using the tablet mode.

By default, users get enormous on-screen keyboard that appears in tablet mode on a Chromebook.

However, users can change that option through selecting the third icon from the top row of the keyboard, which resembles a rectangle with a smaller, darker rectangle inside it.

That will reduce Chrome OS's keyboard to a much more manageable phone-like keyboard, which users can then move around and place wherever they like using the "handle" at the bottom of the keyboard.

As recommended by Computer World, if users prefer to write with using their finger, or stylus, hit the second icon from the top row of the Chrome OS keyboard, which looks like a hand-drawn squiggle.

This will provide users with a blank canvas on which they can write whatever the want by hand and have it transformed into the text as they go.

