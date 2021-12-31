Samsung 30% Discount: How to Avail Massive Price Cut in Your Next Samsung Purchase

As the year closes, numerous people are still looking for some gifts to give this New Year. Luckily, Samsung offers a massive discount for several people, including students and medical personnel.

Samsung Discount

For several students around the country, the 2020-2021 academic year was unusual, as many stayed at home and completed their schoolwork online.

This year, though, things appear to be returning to normal as institutions welcome students back to campus. Additionally, even if students are still taking classes online, the ever-increasing cost of education and back-to-school supplies may be bothersome, per CNBC.

According to KPMG, the average cost of school supplies for college students is projected to climb to $320, which is a 13 percent increase from 2020.

Numerous companies are giving discounts to college students, and several states are having sales tax holidays to combat growing costs of products. This only means that students may save money on everything from apparel to food to gadgets by just displaying their student ID.

In relation to this, Samsung offers a special 30 percent discount for students.

Aside from the Samsung student discount program, the South Korea-based technology company also offers the same discount percentage to first responders, military personnel, and government workers.

How to Avail 30% Samsung Discount?

According to Samsung's website, students, first responders, military personnel and government workers can save an additional 15 percent, bringing the total savings to up to 30 percent discount on computers, smartphones, tablets and more.

This only means that to accumulate the 30 percent discount, eligible people must do trade-ins and they should be enrolled in their respective discount program.

First and foremost, they must sign in to Samsung.com for their transaction. Additionally, an extra verification of their identification may be required.

Aside from this, it is also worth noting that the rates and special offers displayed on their website are only available to those who have verified Samsung accounts.

With regards to the student discount, students should be enrolled in Samsung's Education Offers Program using their school email id or an email id that is validated by ID.me.

Most importantly, the Samsung discount will also work if they agree to the terms of using a genuine email address registered under their name.

All prices are for a limited time only and cannot be combined with any other promotion. Other than Samsung's website, this pricing is not accessible in stores or online.

In addition, the tech giant noted that these rates, as well as any other terms and conditions associated with Samsung.com, are subject to change at any moment without notice.

Lastly, to qualify for this special pricing and privileges, interested customers have a minimum purchase of two products per product category, per email address, and/or per shipping address within any calendar year period.

Keep in mind that this process also works to all the mentioned eligible list of people.

