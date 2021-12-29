Neuralink Microchip Implant Can Put Users in Full Virtual Reality, Says Elon Musk: How True Is It?

In a recent interview, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk explained that the Neuralink microchip implant can put users in full virtual reality, beating Meta's metaverse plan with VR headsets.

Neuralink Microchip Implant

Elon Musk is well-known for his high-profile businesses such as Tesla and SpaceX, but he also has a few odd projects.

He claims that by using one of them, he would be able to accomplish "symbiosis" between the human brain and artificial intelligence, per Business Insider.

Musk's brain interface technology firm is called Neuralink.

The business is developing a gadget that can be implanted in a person's brain and used to both record and stimulate brain activity. Per ABC News, Musk claimed that the gadget can be compared to a "FitBit in your head."

While Musk is known for promoting the technology's future possibilities, the richest man in the world furthered that Neuralink has several medicinal uses.

For instance, the South African-born business mogul has bragged about the benefits of the Neuralink microchip implant during an interview with a conservative satire website The Babylon Bee.

When asked about his opinions on the metaverse ecology, Musk told The Babylon Bee that he doesn't see someone putting a screen on their face all day.

In the said interview, Musk expressed his disapproval of the metaverse and Web 3.0 ecosystems, dismissing them as marketing gimmicks, per Coin Telegraph.

"I'm not sure if I believe in the metaverse, despite the fact that it's something that a lot of people talk about," Musk explained in the interview.

In a discussion on the metaverse and virtual reality (VR), Musk stated that he does not anticipate a future in which people must leave the physical world to live in a virtual one.

He also mentioned that VR headsets might cause motion sickness when playing video games based on his personal experience.

For this reason, Futurism reported that Musk provided what he considers to be a far preferable option, which is a Neuralink brain implant.

Neuralink Brain Implant Offers Full Virtual Reality

Meta, previously Facebook, has made a big push into virtual reality recently, pitching its Metaverse as a more meaningful way to communicate with others via a VR headset.

In relation to this, Musk pointed out that people will not prefer to move around with VR headsets and would not want to leave them. He also recalled being warned as a child not to sit too near to the television.

"It's gonna ruin your eyesight, right? And now we've got TV literally right here (on the face). I'm like what? Is that good for you?" Musk furthered in the interview through Coin Telegraph.

Neuralink Brain Implant's Full Virtual Reality: How True Is It?

Last April, Musk created a Twitter thread explaining the benefits that Neuralink will bring.

According to him, the Neuralink product will enable someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than someone using thumbs.

He added that the later versions will be able to transfer impulses from Neuralinks in the brain to Neuralinks in the body's motor or sensory neuron clusters, allowing paraplegics to walk again.

Ending his Twitter thread, Musk noted that the gadget is "implanted flush" with the skull and charges wirelessly, giving users a completely natural appearance and feel.

