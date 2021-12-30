iPhone 14 Rumor Reveals Major Storage Headache; Pro Max Power Teased

According to the latest iPhone 14 rumor, the upcoming Apple flagship device will start from a 64GB storage.

Despite this negative rumor, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is speculated to have a 120Hz refresh rate.

iPhone 14 Rumor Reveals Lesser Storage

New iPhone 14 rumors revealed that Apple is expected to release four iPhone 14 models in September 2022, including a 6.1-inch "iPhone 14," 6.7-inch "iPhone 14 Max," 6.1-inch "iPhone 14 Pro," and 6.7-inch " iPhone 14 Pro Max," per MacRumors.

Moreover, Analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities claimed in a research note obtained by MacRumors that the regular iPhone 14 models will begin with just 64GB of storage.

For background information, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini comes with 128GB of storage as standard, along with 256GB and 512GB storage options available. In relation to this, iPhone users frequently demand more capacity, not less, thus a drop in the entry-level storage provision seems unlikely.

Apple might utilize a lesser initial storage amount to decrease the price of the iPhone 14, but it is unclear if the adjustment is related to any anticipated price reductions. However, keep in mind that Apple has not yet released a statement confirming this iPhone 14 rumor.

According to Pu, the two "Pro" variants will have 8GB of RAM, which is a more credible claim. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro both have 6GB of RAM, so this would be a significant increase.

While 8GB of RAM for the iPhone 14 Pro seems possible, other iPhone 14 specs predicted by Pu, such as all four iPhone 14 models having 120Hz screens, appear to be less probable.

Apple has traditionally retained high-refresh-rate screens for high-end phones, and display industry expert Ross Young predicts earlier this year that Apple's regular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models will continue with 60Hz panels, per MacRumors.

Meanwhile, another report corroborated Pu's claim; however, it is only the iPhone 14 Pro Max that will have a 120Hz.

Read Also: Most Pirated TV Shows 2021: 'WandaVision,' 'Loki' and the Top 10 Most Illegally Downloaded Series

iPhone 14 Pro Max Will Feature 120Hz

According to The Elec's supply chain sources, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to have a 120Hz display.

LG is rumored to be the provider of these 120Hz LTPO panels, but there is no indication on whether the normal iPhone 14 will get one, per Tom's Guide.

This would be strange since it would further divide the next-generation iPhone lineup if one iPhone 14 has a 60Hz display and the other has a 120Hz screen.

Furthermore, this iPhone 14 Pro Max rumor is not that surprising given that both current-generation iPhone 13 Pro versions have high-refresh-rate displays.

The iPhone 14 Pro, on the other hand, will allegedly have a Samsung panel, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max would have LG screens.

With that being stated, it appears that this move is likely caused by a supply chain issue, with Apple attempting to plan for component manufacturing disruptions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On the other hand, in terms of iPhone 14 specs, Cnet reported that the iPhone 14 will include an A16 processor, which will be an upgrade above the A15 chip seen in the iPhone 13.

In addition, a recent iPhone 14 leak claimed that Apple will most likely remove the device's SIM card slot.

Related Article: iPhone 14 Gets Bad News Amid Chip Shortage: 3 Nanometer Chips Upgrade Impossible?