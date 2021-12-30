Is Your Samsung Not Downloading Apps From the Google Play Store? 5 Ways to Fix It

Samsung not downloading apps?

Here are a few was to fix Samsung's download in the Google Play Store.

There are several troubleshooting methods users may attempt if they are having difficulties downloading from the Google Play Store.

But first, the most important part in downloading is a stable internet connection. Users should check first if the are capable of downloading with the internet connectivity the have.

With that on the way, here are several was to fix downloading in Google Play Store, as recommended by Samsung.

1. Clear Play Store Data

One of the solutions to being able to download freely is clearing Play Store cache and data.

To do this, users should follow the following step:

First, go to the Settings menu. Then, scroll down and tap Apps. This option is also available in Settings > Application Manager on previous Android OS versions.

Next, users should scroll down to Google Play Store, then, click it.

Click Storage snd then users can see the Clear Data option, select it, and click OK to confirm.

2. Reset The Download Manager

The second option would be resetting the Download Manager.

To do this, users will need to go to Settings. Next, scroll down and tap Apps. This option is also available in Settings > Application Manager on previous Samsung operating systems. Then, select the Filter icon.

After that, toggle the Show system apps option, then press OK.

Scroll down to Download Manager, then click it. Make sure the app is turned on (the icon should read Disable).

Next, to close this program, press the Force Stop button. This will have no effect on the device's data.

To confirm, press the Force stop button on the prompt.

3. Check Available Storage Space

Whatever the applications the users will be downloading, sometimes, there might be little to no more space for another app that hinders the download from Goggle Play Store.

With that, it is better to examine the available storage space.

To do this, go to the Settings menu. Scroll down and tap Battery and device care-with older operating systems, this is known as Device care, and comparable choices may be found in a separate software called Smart Manager, although you can also check under Settings > Storage.

Then click Storage. After that, examine the available storage options. If a user's device's storage capacity is less than 1GB, users will need to free up some space.

4. Remove and Re-add Google Account

Samsung still not downloading apps?

Another solution to address this problem is to remove and re-add a google account in the user's device.

For this, users should go to the Settings menu. Scroll down to Accounts and backup, which is sometimes known as Cloud and Accounts or Accounts in older operating systems.

Next, tap Accounts, then select their Google Account.

After that, remove the account by tapping Remove Account. This option may be found under the More choices icon on the upper right-hand side of the screen, depending on the operating system.

To confirm, tap Remove Account. Any information deleted during this procedure will be downloaded to the device whenever the account is re-added.

Then, to add an account, simply tap it. Go to Google and search. Fill with the user's Google Account information. And to finish, tap to agree to the Google Terms and Conditions.

5. Enable All Related Apps

Lastly, users must select the setting that all related apps must be enabled. Make sure there are no pending apps to be downloaded or updated on a user's Samsung or an android device, since this may cause the download to take longer.

First, go to the Settings menu. Scroll down and tap Apps. This option is also available in Settings > Application Manager on previous operating systems.

Next, select the Filter Icon. Then, toggle the Show System Apps switch to on.

Select Disabled from the dropdown menu, then OK.

In the Disabled apps list, look for any programs related to Google Play Services or Download Manager. If there are any, tap the app and then enable it.

If Samsung not downloading apps still persists and none of the procedures above have helped, Samsung advises users to please contact Samsung Support for more information.

