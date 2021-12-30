Tesla Update: Model 3, Model S Recall; Owner Blows Up EV After Learning $22K Repair Costs

Tesla has issued a recall for 500,000 Model 3 and Model S electric vehicles due to two safety concerns: a defective trunk on the Model S and a defective backup camera on the Model 3.

Tesla Model 3 Recall

As reported by CNET, Tesla is recalling over 500,000 Model 3 and Model S electric automobiles.

Each model has its own recall, which covers different model years.

The first recall concerned 356,309 Tesla Model 3 sedans manufactured between 2017 and 2020.

The problem, according to the NHTSA defect notice, stems from the coaxial connection that connects the backup camera feed to the car's dashboard display.

There is particularly a tight bend, and operating the trunk lid may cause the cable to wear out prematurely. The backup camera may no longer display on the infotainment screen if it whittles itself down too far.

This is a concern because the backup camera, which is required by law, might provide critical information when reversing.

The second recall affected 119,009 Tesla Model S hatchbacks manufactured between 2014 and 2021.

The issue here stems from the secondary latch on the front trunk, which helps keep the front trunk secure if the primary latch opens while the car is in motion.

A poorly positioned latch assembly may prevent the secondary latch from securing, causing the frunk to swing open while the vehicle is in motion.

If severe wear is discovered, it will check each recalled vehicle and replace the cable as well as install a new guide protector.

When the trunk is closed and the cable is found to be within requirements, Tesla will simply add the guide protector to lower the bend angle.

However, the EV giant assured its users that car owners who have already paid an amount of money to fix that problem will be reimbursed.

Furthermore, the harness in Model 3 vehicles from the 2021 model year forward has already been re-engineered to address the problems.

Beginning in February next year, owners should get recall notices in the mail.

Blows Up EV vs. $22K Repair Cost

In other news, when faced with a car that was no longer efficient, one Tesla owner in Finland went all out to get rid of it.

Tuomas Katainen damaged his 2013 Tesla Model S with dynamite that weighed 66 pounds, and the footage of the exact moment can be seen viral in a YouTube video.

As reported by People, Katainen made the decision after learning that replacing the car's battery would cost him roughly $22,000.

Katainen purchased the automobile over a year and a half ago.

The automobile initially ran perfectly, but after around 900 miles, Katainen began to notice water leaks and error codes.

After taking the car to a repair shop and receiving a high-priced repair estimate, Katainen decided to take a different path.

He then said that after knowing the hefty amount needed to fix it, he contacted a couple of YouTubers, including Lauri Vuohensilta of the popular Hydraulic Press channel and the specialists behind the Pommijatkat ("Bomb Dudes") channel.

According to the report, when the time came to explode the Tesla, the team removed the Tesla's battery and motors first and carried the car to the explosion site in Jaala, a village two hours outside of Helsinki.

Then, thanks to a 66-pound weight loss, With the help of the Bomb Dudes and their volunteers, Katainen said farewell to his Tesla, which was blown up in an abandoned quarry.

