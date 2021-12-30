Afraid Your iPhone Apps Are Getting Your Data? 1 Simple Way to Stop App Tracking!

Are you curious to know if your iPhone apps might be getting your data? A TikTok video showed that a new iOS 15 feature can stop app tracking.

1 Simple Way to Stop iPhone App Tracking

For Apple users, a popular content creator posted a TikTok video explaining a one simple step to identify which app accumulates the most.

Frank McShan shared in detail the importance of a new iPhone feature included in the iOS 15. The said feature to stop app tracking is called App Privacy Report.

At the start of the said TikTok video, McShan opened the "Settings" icon on his iPhone then tapped the "Privacy" tab. In the Privacy tab, he then scrolled down to locate the "App Privacy Report" button.

From there, he toggled on the said feature.

Once the feature was turned on, McShan explained that the device will now track each time an iPhone app accesses your information such as locations, camera, microphones, contacts and photos.

As of writing, the posted video has more than 55,000 views and about 3,000 reactions.

Despite the benefit it brings, you could turn off this feature as well. However, keep in mind that once this feature was off, you will not be able to locate the iPhone apps that accumulate your data.

What Is the App Privacy Report Feature?

When Apple released the iOS 15 upgrade in June, App Privacy Report was one of the most significant privacy enhancements that the company revealed, per Gadgets 360.

Moreover, when Apple introduced iOS 15 in September, it did not contain a means for customers to see their privacy report. However, this was added in the iOS 15.2 update, which was published on December 13.

In addition to this, you can now quickly see which applications are continually accessing you data and refuse those apps rights. Aside from this, you can also keep track of the URLs that might also discreetly getting your information.

If you have an iPhone 6s or later and have upgraded to iOS 15.2, you can now check and block applications like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Tinder from getting your location or accessing your photos.

Additionally, it is worth mentioning that the function is turned off by default, so users will have to activate it manually before it can offer any data.

How Does App Tracking Works?

The Cupertino-based technology company's website explained that the App Privacy Report includes Data and Sensor Access, as well as Network Activity to track all iPhone apps.

Data and Sensor Access

In the last seven days, Data and Sensor Access indicates how many times and the date than an app accessed privacy-sensitive data or device sensors.

Details concerning an app's access to Location, Photos, Camera, Microphone, Contacts, and other information may be included.

Furthermore, iPhone apps use your contacts' data in a variety of ways to provide you with services on your smartphone. For instance, it uses your Contacts Me card to display your profile photo on Apple TV, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, Fitness, and Apple Books.

Network Activity

Aside from Data and Sensory Acess, the App Privacy Report also indicates which domains have been contacted by applications you've used or websites you've visited within those apps.

The name of a website that allows it to be found on the internet is called a domain. This data also serves in identifying domains that may be gathering data about you across many applications and websites.

