NFT Airdrops 2022: GamerCoin, Sologenic and 6 More NFT Airdrops You Should Get Now Before It Ends This January 2022

Cryptocurrency and non-fungible token (NFT) airdrops are always anticipated throughout the year, and for 2022, more are ongoing and upcoming.

NFT airdrops being deployed are allowing users to receive these free tokens and NFTs, all until January 2022, Coinmarketcap reported.

NFT Airdrops 2022: Juicy Offers from GamerCoin, Sologenic, Dogecoin All Until January

Part of the NFT airdrops in 2022 include GamerCoin, the first licensed token for gamers and the native coin in the GameHash platform. The token is used to mine cryptocurrencies with gaming PCs, allowing gamers to reap the rewards of blockchain mining while making the most out of their powerful PC setups.

The GamerCoin airdrops worth 650,000 GHX will last until January 11, 2022. Around 2,500 winners will be announced on its Twitter account three days after the airdrop ends. Interested participants only need to follow the token's Twitter, YouTube and Facebook accounts. Once they follow GamerCoin's Twitter account, they should also retweet the GamerHash pinned airdrop tweet, and tag at least three friends as they use the #GamerCoin and #GamerHash hashtags.

Another interesting airdrop that also ends on January 15 is from Sologenic, which offers tokenized securities, crypto assets and NFTs. It offers a decentralized ecosystem for the crypto-based asset trading with a soon-to-be-launched securities tokenization that will be an integral use case.

Read Also: Upcoming NFT Airdrops 2021: 5 NFT Projects You Can Get Free Tokens Soon

These airdrops are valued at 10,000 SOLO for 1,000 recipients. These winners will be randomly selected and are set to receive 10 SOLO valued at $50. To participate, users need to follow six simple steps as indicated in the Coinmarketcap website.

Meanwhile, as DogemonGo celebrates the holidays in its metaverse, it has an ongoing Christmas Landlord NFT airdrop. With this, users can play in DogemonGo areas as the basic landlord that owns them. Users can utilize this NFT to collect in-game rewards and stake them to earn Dogo tokens in the mobile app.

A total of 25,000 of these Christmas Landlord NFTs are up for grabs. To join the airdrop, you have until January 3 to get that chance to win those free NFTs. Visit the Coinmarketcap's DogemonGo airdrop page for details.

Other NFT Airdrops to Join and Win Free Tokens Until January

Other ongoing crypto and NFT airdrop campaigns include those from ZombieWorld Z, Radio Caca, Zoo Crypto World, AXL INU and Antex, all with various deadlines set in January.

Airdrops refer to the "dropping" of free tokens on different protocols to gather a collection of NFTs or add cryptocurrency holdings, without having to pay a single cent.

These crypto or NFT airdrops are mainly marketing tactics from certain blockchain projects wherein developers send tokens or NFTs for free, MakeUseOf.com said in a post. These airdrops are normally deployed before their project officially launches. Crypto startups distribute these airdrops to enable community discussions and raise awareness about their cryptocurrency or NFT project.

Users need to have a crypto wallet to receive an NFT or cryptocurrency airdrop. Participants should join, follow and share the project's social media channels and engage with the token's community on such messaging platforms as Telegram and Discord.

Related Article: Upcoming NFT Games December 2021: 'Hypebeast,' 'Sloties,' and More New Titles