iPhone Leak Hints Major Upgrade in Reverse Charging: Will iPhone 14 Feature It?

A new iPhone leak unveiled the plans of Apple to equip reverse charging to their upcoming devices.

In addition to this, Apple users can just simply put the device they wish to charge on top of the iPhone or iPad screen.

iPhone Leak Unveils Reverse Charging

A new patent was discovered, revealing Apple's plan to provide the iPhone and iPad with reverse charging capabilities. However, it is in a way that is slightly but significantly unique from how other smartphones do it, per Forbes.

For those curious to know what reverse charging is, Pocket Lint explained that it is the ability to utilize a wireless charging-capable phone or gadget as a charging station for another wireless device. Additionally, it can be used by another phone, tablet or genuine wireless headphones.

This is a feature that has become more common in flagship devices, with Huawei first introducing it in the Mate 20 Pro in 2018, and Samsung following the same path with the S10 series in 2019.

Since reverse charging provides several benefits, it appears that the Cupertino-based technology company will also use this trend for their iPhone 14 or perhaps later.

For what it's worth, Apple is not new to reverse wireless charging.

For instance, the Apple Pencil 2 can magnetically attach to the current iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini models. It immediately starts charging from the wireless charging pad attached to the iPad's edge once it is in place.

It was claimed at the time that this was the tiniest wireless charging station available.

Since then, the MagSafe Battery Pack has been released, and it appears that the pack demonstrates two-way wireless charging on the iPhone, the Battery Pack, or both.

To further emphasize, the new patent, which was found by the dependable Patently Apple, provides us a preview of what the future iPhone or iPad may be like, per Forbes.

It is wireless charging, but it is done in a different method, as the patent title indicates: "Through-Display Wireless Charging."

How Does This iPhone 14 Leak Works?

Per the patent, Apple stated that smartwatches, wireless earphones/earbuds, styluses, and other accessories can be used with personal electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets and even laptop computers. Personal electronic devices with the capacity to charge connected accessories may be beneficial in at least certain applications.

Moreover, it may be useful for personal electronic devices to provide the capacity to charge connected accessories in at least certain applications. A wired connection between the personal electronic device and the accessory may be used to facilitate charging in some instances.

A wireless connection between the personal electronic device and the accessory may be used in other implementations to facilitate charging.

To simplify, Apple users could set an Apple Pencil on an iPad display, or a pair of AirPods Pro on an iPhone screen, to charge the Pencil or AirPods wirelessly.

This approach appears to be minor, but it is a significant improvement over other phones' reverse charging solutions. To do so, they must place the earphones (or anything else users wish to charge) on the phone's back.

As a result, iOS users must lay the phone face down, which isn't always easy or desirable: if the only surface available is rough or unclean, the phone screen may be damaged.

Although the patent expressly addresses smartwatches, it appears that any compatibility with an Apple Watch would require a whole different design for the Watch.

Will iPhone 14 Feature New Upgrade?

Apple has not yet released any statement addressing this iPhone leak. With that said, it is still unkown if the rumored iPhone 14 will have the said feature.

It is possible Apple delays it for future generations since it is still in development, but it is certainly one interesting upgrade to watch out for.

