'Harry Potter' Reunion: Emma Watson's Crush, Daniel Radcliffe's Casting and 3 More Secrets We Learned in 20th Anniversary Special

For those Potterheads, HBO Max has released the "Harry Potter" reunion special last January 1.

In the said two-hour show, several interesting surprises were shared by the cast---one of which was Emma Watson's crush!

'Harry Potter' Reunion

According to Cnet, viewers of this "Harry Potter" reunion do not even have to be a big fan of the series to enjoy the almost two-hour special. In addition, even the most avid fans would discover something new about the blockbuster franchise.

Most of the primary cast members appear in the special to remember, hug and laugh about their time working on the series.

Meanwhile, NBC News added that the author J.K. Rowling appeared in the program solely through archival video from 2019, as previously revealed by HBO Max and WarnerBros. Apart from that, Robert Pattinson, Maggie Smith, Michael Gambon, Emma Thompson and a few others who helped bring the series to life were all noticeably absent from the reunion.

Despite the absence of several characters, the "Harry Potter" reunion didn't fail to entertain and revealed several insider facts that everyone should know.

5 Secrets We Learned in 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' Special

5. Emma Watson's Crush on Tom Felton

In the special, the beloved Hermione Granger admitted to having a crush on Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, the Potter gang's antagonist.

Felton sketched a girl wearing a backward cap on a skateboard in an on-set tutoring lesson, and she "simply fell in love with him."

"I'd come in every day after that and search for his number on the call sheet. It was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra thrilling day," Watson recalled, via Cnet.

Felton was aware of Watson's attraction, but he was three years Watson's senior and no romantic feelings developed.

4. Daniel Radcliffe's Casting

According to Insider, Daniel Radcliffe's father was against his auditioning for the film. The casting process for Harry Potter was regarded as "crazy" by director Chris Columbus.

Rowling revealed in a prepared footage used in the reunion special that they were getting "panicked" because they couldn't find Harry.

When Columbus saw "David Copperfield" (1999), which starred a young Radcliffe, he knew he wanted him to audition right away.

Radcliffe's parents first rejected it because they didn't want their son to be under such strain. Eventually, they decided to let him audition through to producer David Heyman's persuasion.

3: Emma Watson: Kissing Grint Was the Hardest Thing To Do

In the last book and film, Ron and Hermione's shippers finally got the kiss they were expecting. Despite their tight connection off-screen, Watson and Grint had a difficult time at the said moment

During the reconnection, Watson informed Grint, "Obviously, us kissing was the most terrifying thing any of us has ever had to go through."

2. The Trio Had Doubts Returning To the Franchise

Radcliffe, Watson and Grint dealt with a lot of fame throughout the production of the movie series.

During the reunion, Grint questioned his co-stars, "Were you considering pulling out?" in an honest exchange.

"I believe I was afraid," Watson answered, per NBC News. "I don't know whether you ever felt like it came to the point where you were like, 'This is forever now."

Grint also admitted that he had the same thoughts all the way through. Radcliffe shared similar sentiments.

The trio eventually agreed to stay on board, and they are pleased they did it.

Grint stated, "I'm proud to be a part of something that means so much to so many people."

1. Daniel Radcliffe's Love Letter to Helena Bonham Carter

Helena Bonham Carter, who played Bellatrix Lestrange in the fifth film, presented a photo of the signature Radcliffe made for her to the reunion special.

"I really love you, and I just wish I'd been born 10 years earlier, I could have been within a chance. Lots of love and thanks for being awesome," he wrote after tossing in an inside joke from their time on set.

The stars laughed about it, and Bonham Carter said she'll remember it "forever."

For those wondering, the said "Harry Potter" reunion is exclusive on HBO Max.

