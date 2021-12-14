'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' Spoilers: Release Date, Teaser, Cast and MORE

"Harry Potter" fans have a lot of movies to look out for next year. Aside from the "Return to Hogwarts," which launches on New Year, Warner Bros. just released the official trailer for "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore." The studio also revealed the release date and cast for the incoming movie.

The "Fantastic Beast" series follows the story of Newt Scamander, Tina Goldstein and Dumbledore. Although it started as a story about magical beasts hiding inside a dimensional suitcase, the incoming movie now focuses on the backstory of Albus Dumbledore.

The "Fantastic Beasts" Twitter account posted the movie trailer.

You are invited back to the magic. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is in theaters April 15, 2022. #SecretsOfDumbledore pic.twitter.com/wdyd25MJ74 — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) December 13, 2021

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' Cast and Release Date

According to Movieweb, the cast confirmed for the movie includes:

Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein

Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander

Dan Folger as Jacob Kowalski

Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander

Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone

Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein

Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald

Richard Coyle as Aberforth Dumbledore

There are probably a few more characters to be added, which could be revealed in the coming weeks.

It is worth noting that "Harry Potter" screenwriter Steve Kloves assisted JK Rowling in writing the movie's script. Warner Bros. studio reportedly wanted to "get it right" this time for the highly anticipated threequel, per Movieweb.

According to the movie trailer embedded above, the movie will be available starting April 15, 2022. However, residents in the U.K. and India would have an early premiere, as the movie will be released on April 8, 2022, per The Scotsman.

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' Spoilers

As fans would have noticed, movie makers hid a lot of easter eggs in the two-minute movie trailer. The Scotsman listed out some of the spotted clues.

Since the story's main focus is on Dumbledore, the latest movie might explore the hidden past of the Dumbledore family. This gets especially obvious with Aberforth Dumbledore's appearance.

The incoming movie would also be exploring the school of Hogwarts, although on a different timeline from the "Harry Potter" series. Regardless, fans can look forward to the return of the Great Hall, the Room of Requirement and the other classrooms.

Later in the trailer, Grindelwald says something about his "war against the Muggles." This implies a huge fight at the end of the series and possibly even a sequel movie.

With the lack of clues, the full details for the movie are hard to determine at this point. However, this might be enough to give fans an idea of what to expect.

More details for the incoming "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" movie might be revealed in the coming months, especially as the release date gets closer.

'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts'

As previously mentioned, some "Harry Potter" fans might also be interested in the incoming "Return to Hogwarts" special episode. Full details for the incoming show are available in this article.



