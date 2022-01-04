NASA Parker Solar Probe Images Show Sun's Corona in Amazing View! [PHOTOS HERE]

The recent video of the NASA Parker Solar Probe showed that the spacecraft has encountered streamers on its way to the Sun.

NASA Parker Solar Probe Shows Amazing View of Sun's Corona

A new video of solar streamers resembles the streaking lights seen in "Star Wars" during spacecraft hyperdrives, per Space.com.

The Parker Solar Probe's new video showed these fascinating solar formations up close for the first time, as they flow past the probe like intergalactic fireflies.

To further emphasize, the probe entered the Sun's upper atmosphere in April 2021.

In addition, the spacecraft came as close to the visible surface of the Sun, known as the photosphere, spotting a "pseudostreamer," one of the massive formations seen from Earth during total solar eclipses.

"Flying through the pseudostreamer was like flying into the eye of a storm," NASA said in a statement, noting that the zone was calmer and had fewer particles than previous flyby zones.

On the other hand, the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory claimed in a statement on YouTube alongside the video that the comprehensive data from that pass-through indicated several streams.

"These structures may be seen in this video assembled from the spacecraft's WISPR [Wide-field Imager for Parker Solar Probe] instrument as brilliant spots moving upward and downward," the laboratory explained through Space.com.

WISPR is used to investigate the density of charged particles such as electrons and the coronal structure.



What Is the NASA Parker Solar Probe?

For background information, since 1958, NASA has sought to send a probe to the Sun, and the Parker Solar Probe was launched in 2018 after decades of study and delays, per IGN.

The probe follows a spiral path toward the sun, gradually looping closer. The probe became the first known spacecraft in history to travel into the corona.

In relation to this, in a video published by the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, Parker project scientist at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory Nour Raouafi remarked that this is a dream come true.

"One of the major goals for the Parker Solar Probe mission is to fly through the solar corona and we are doing that now," Raouafi furthered on the said video, per IGN.

Furthermore, the new achievement is considered a significant step forward for the Parker Solar Probe, as well as a giant leap forward for solar science.

"Just as landing on the Moon allowed scientists to understand how it was formed, touching the very stuff the Sun is made of will help scientists uncover critical information about our closest star and its influence on the solar system," NASA furthered on their released statement.

NASA Parker Solar Probe is part of a wider effort to learn more about solar physics, including how the solar wind is formed. The solar wind is a stream of charged particles that continually flows from the sun across the solar system, influencing anything from auroral phenomena to satellite and astronaut radiation dangers.

NASA's Science Mission Directorate in Washington oversees the Living with a Star program, which is managed by the agency's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. The Parker Solar Probe mission is managed by NASA's Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland, which also designed, built, and operated the spacecraft.

