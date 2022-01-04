'Escape From Tarkov' Server Down, Crashing Amid Possible Attacks; Fans Furious

Despite their best efforts, Battlestate Games confirmed that "Escape From Tarkov" is facing system issues. According to chief operating officer Nikita Buyanov, the game is also under fire with denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The led to a lot of frustration among gamers.

"Escape From Tarkov" is a popular multiplayer online shooter game. It features semi-realistic gameplay with a story-driven walkthrough. The game gained a massive player base over these last few months. Unfortunately, its progress also created some severe drawbacks.

According to NME, players started complaining about system issues on December 28. They reported having difficulty logging in or launching matches. Some had problems earning loot despite in-game victories. Note that these are only some examples of the multiple complaints issued against the game.

'Escape From Tarkov' Server Down: DDOS Attacks Discovered

Nikita revealed in a Twitch stream that "there are people, I don't know, organizations who really do not like our success... These kinds of people or organizations are trying to make things worse by attacking our servers at the same time," per Future Game Release.

Battlestate Games further explained the issue in a Twitter thread, starting with a confirmation that their "servers are currently overloaded."

Some issues show themselves only under heavy load (like the one we're currently experiencing) and "buying more servers" won't fix these issues. Such heavy load occurs during prime time only and it's been far heavier than one or two years ago, as the game became more complex — Battlestate Games (@bstategames) January 2, 2022

They said the issue would not be resolved by "buying more servers." Instead, the team released a new queue system for the game launch. They hope it would prevent the backend servers from overloading.

…of backend optimizations.



The queuing mechanism in the launcher has been introduced in order to prevent the backend servers from overloading and avoid game-related issues resulting from that overload — Battlestate Games (@bstategames) January 2, 2022

Battlestate Games emphasized the queue system is just a "temporary solution." They also apologized for the inconvenience.

We apologize for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience and support#EscapefromTarkov — Battlestate Games (@bstategames) January 2, 2022

At the time of writing, Monday 7:50 AM GMT, the "Escape From Tarkov" servers indicate "partial problems with the services." The status lasted for hours, and it is hard to determine when it would be resolved.

Players React to 'Escape From Tarkov' Crash

Notably, not all fans accepted the developer's explanation for ongoing issues. In a Reddit thread, many pointed out the system crash might be due to the Twitch drop events.

For reference, Battlestate Games occasionally offers in-game items to players via Twitch. This is one main contributor to its massive popularity. However, the sudden surge of gamer interest might have caught developers unprepared, which led to this annoying system breakdown.

It is worth noting that Battlestate Games have yet to reveal a concurrent player count on their affected serves. Future Game Release estimated that there could be over 500,000 players affected, but the number still needs to be validated.

For now, gamers can only sit tight and wait for Battlestate Games to resolve the issue. The problems might be repaired in the next patch fix, so players are recommended to update their game as soon as possible. Also follow the Battlestate Games Twitter account for real-time updates.



