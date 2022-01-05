Contact Lens That Can Access the Metaverse, Revealed! [Features, Specs, Release Date]

InWith Corporation is preparing to present what might be the ultimate way to enter the metaverse. Instead of heavy and bulky goggles, they developed futuristic contact lenses that should be capable of tunable and augmented vision. It is super lightweight, virtually invisible and possibly worth millions of dollars!

InWith corporation is a private company that specializes in patent technology over smart contact lenses and implants. On Monday, they announced their latest project, a wearable contact lens for the metaverse.

Many fans expect InWith to demonstrate their wearable contact lenses at CES 2022. The presentation should take place in Las Vegas, sometime on Wednesday.

InWith Company: The Metaverse Contact Lens

Sources from Cision researched and explained the technology behind the contact lens. They said InWith used patented key techniques to integrate solid components and circuits into hydrogel materials which expand and contract on the manufacturing process.

The end result is a stretchable electronic circuitry and augmented vision display chip embedded on soft hydrogel contact lenses.

InWith emphasized that the design was meant for easy transition from the real world to the metaverse. The lens will provide a fully immersive metaverse viewing, seamlessly going back and forth between the real world.

Ideally, the contact lenses are a big improvement compared to AR and VR goggles. Users will no longer worry about heavy headgear and battery issues. Users can also avoid unfortunate incidents like hitting furniture or slamming to the wall because they cannot "see" what's in front of them.

However, fans should keep in mind that the InWith lens is still in the announcement phase. Experts and other related industries have yet to test the contact lens' efficiency and reliability. For now, readers are advised to take in these speculations with a grain of salt and a level of skepticism.

Read Also: Purple Fox Malware Spreads Through Malicious Telegram Installers; Steals Data, Hacks Your Device

How to Join the Metaverse: InWith Company and Meta

According to Electronics 360, InWith plans to apply for FDA approval sometime this year. Once recognized, the team will put their cutting-edge technologies on the market.

InWith said they are confident in their unique contact lenses, per TVB Europe. InWith emphasized that they are the only company capable of integrating the component circuitry in modern contact lens, which is recognized by the top Fortune 50 companies.

The situation is still progressing, and InWith has yet to present the full details of their contact lenses. Afterward, other companies still have to decide whether they would adopt this unique technology or not.

For now, the potential of this project is undeniable. Fans are looking forward to these easy-to-wear contact lenses, which could promote immediate AR and XR applications.

More details on this exciting piece of technology should be made available in the coming days. Fans are recommended to monitor InWith contact lens development on the CES 2022 program.



Related Article: NASA Hubble Names Spiral Galaxy Image as Best Photo of 2021; Celebrates Incredible 1 Billion Seconds Milestone