Samsung Freestyle Lets You Stream on Any Wall! Price, How to Order Ultraportable TV Projector

During the CES 2022 event, Samsung introduced a new device that will let you stream on any wall. The said gadget is called The Freestyle.

Samsung Freestyle Lets You Stream on Any Wall

Samsung is not only popular with its numerous flagship Android phones. The tech giant is also known for producing several household electronics, including washing machines, monitors, watches and televisions.

As the tech world progresses, the South-Korean technology company is also continually developing new electronics for its customers to try.

In relation to this, it appears that Samsung televisions have recently become a lot more portable. The Freestyle, an ultraportable smart TV projector, was added to the company's lineup at CES 2022 on Tuesday, per Cnet.

According to its website, the Freestyle is below two pounds and has a 180-degree swivel stand. The 180-degree design of this Samsung TV projector allows you to point, play and enjoy a large screen experience on everything from slanted walls and kitchen tables to outdoor surfaces and floors.

With regards to its covered size, Cnet added that it can project anything from 30 to 100 inches.

It also has a 1080p resolution with auto-focus and auto-leveling functions, which allows it to automatically align its picture on any surface.

Additionally, it lets you enjoy the magnificent, high-contrast graphics of the Samsung Freestyle whether you are camping beneath the stars or studying at the kitchen table. However, Samsung clarified that the brightness of the projector varies depending on the surrounding light.

Moreover, the projector has a 360-degree sound system and can play music as well.

The Freestyle's 5-watt woofer delivers sound waves in every direction for a truly immersive and cinematic audio experience, whether you are throwing a birthday party, tailgating or enjoying the great outdoors.

The Samsung TV projector also comes with Samsung's smart TV platform, so you can stream Netflix and project it anywhere you want. Despite this, the tech giant also explained that some functions require an internet connection whether through Wi-Fi or from a mobile device.

To enhance this device, the South Korean technology company also features a range of accessories.

In terms of the said accessories, the company offers lens covers that may be used to generate mood lighting, as well as a waterproofing casing for outdoor usage and a USB-C portable battery for projecting without an outlet.

Furthermore, there is also a base on the projector that allows you to attach it to a light bulb socket.

How to Order Ultraportable Samsung TV Projector

For those curious to know about its price, The Freestyle costs $899 and it is available for preorder on Samsung's website.

While the portable projectors are appealing and compact, it still has certain disadvantages. One of the said disadvantages is that TV projectors are not as bright as normal TVs or even classic home theater projectors, per Cnet.

Despite the fact that Samsung's Freestyle has a full HD display, it does not appear to have an internal battery.

This only means that if you want to use this projector away from a socket, you need to purchase the USB-C portable battery accessory.

Lastly, it is worth noting that the Freestyle's brightness levels, as well as the cost and availability of its multiple attachments--which include a battery-filled base created specifically for the gadget--have yet to be announced by the tech giant.

