2022 Toyota Tundra vs. 2021 Tundra Power Test, Speed Comparison: Which Is Better?

Toyota has released a different Tundra vehicle for 2021 and 2022. For a side-by-side review of both vehicles, here is a rundown of the 2022 Toyota Tundra vs. 2021 Tundra.

2021 Toyota Tundra has a 5.7-liter V8 engine delivers 381 horsepower and 401 lb.-ft. of torque. A 6-speed automatic transmission is paired with this engine.

While the standard Tundra i-FORCE 2022 Toyota Tundra engine for 2022 is a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine.This engine produces 389 horsepower and 479 lb.-ft. of torque. It's paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and produces a lot of torque.

2021 Toyota Tundra

Toyota offered a new nightshade aesthetic package for the Tundra series in 2021. It came with black 20-inch rims, black exterior details, and black leather seating, and it's only available on the Tundra Limited 2021. The Trail Special Edition is based on the SR5 crew cab named CrewMax, and features all-weather floor mats, black exterior badging, and black upholstery with tan contrast stitching.

According to Car and Driver, the Trail Special Edition also comes with the same body-color grille as the Tundra 1794 Edition, a lockable cargo bed storage compartment, and distinctive 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tires. Last year, upon release of the Tundra 2021, Toyota also teased the next-generation Tundra with a shrouded image of its reportedly bold-looking front-end design, which might debut for the 2022 model year.

2022 Toyota Tundra Power

20-inch alloy wheels and a variety of LED headlights and daytime running lights are among the exterior highlights for the 2022 Tundra Limited. Many chrome and metallic silver embellishments can be found across the truck's exterior, giving it a more upmarket appearance.

Many enhancements from the lower Tundra SR5 trim level can be found in the interior cabin.

SofTex seats with 8-way power seats and power lumbar support are available for both the driver and the passenger. These seats are heated as well as vented.

According to Motor Trend, the standard enormous 14-inch multimedia touch panel with Toyota's all-new Audio Multimedia system is first seen in Tundra Limited. This model includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, making many in-cabin operations considerably easier and more convenient.

When it comes to Toyota Tundra pricing in 2022, there are several options, including the Limited. A Tundra Limited Double Cab 4x2 starts at $46,850, for example. The retail price for a Tundra Limited CrewMax 4x4 with a 6.5-footbed is $52,230.

The difference in MSRP between the lowest-priced Tundra Limited and the highest-priced Tundra Limited is a little under $6,000.

2022 Tundra vs 2021 Tundra Competition

This competition was made possible by Fred Anderson Toyota in Raleigh, North Carolina. First, they purchased this 2022 Toyota Tundra for demos, test drives, how-to films, and other purposes. In addition, as reported by Torque News, one of their employees donated up their Lunar Rock-colored 2021 Tundra TRD Pro.

In this comparison, raw power isn't the only factor to consider. Both trucks are equipped with various tires, have different trim levels, different weights, and gear ratios.

The prediction from the competition was that the 2021 Toyota Tundra would win the tug of war over the 2022 Toyota Tundra, thanks to its improved tires. It was believed that it could provide additional traction, which would help to balance out the generational power disparity.

The better the acceleration, the better the horn, the better the exhaust sounds, and the better the pulling power both from a stopped position and from a rolling drive. However, the 2022 Toyota Tundra is also of great competence, with that, watch the video below to see the thorough side-by-side ono who wins in 2022 Toyota Tundra vs. 2021 Tundra.

