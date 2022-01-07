E3 2022 Live Event Canceled Over Omicron Concerns: Will There Be an Online Show?

E3 2022 officially cancels its in-person event due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

According to reports, the incoming E3 will be an online-only program. However, its date and details have yet to be revealed. The unfortunate turn of events is causing concern among fans.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo, popularly referred to as E3, is one of the world's largest videogame trade shows. Traditionally, the event advertises upcoming games and game-related merchandise that fans can look forward to in the coming months. However, because of the pandemic, all the excitement is cut short.

E3 2022 Canceled: COVID-19 Omicron Issues

The Verge pointed out that this most recent cancellation marks the E3 skipping in-person event for the third year in a row. Understandably, the pandemic is a threat to any event with large gatherings. The issue is emphasized with the Omicron variant, which reportedly has high transmissibility rates.

Entertainment Software Association (ESA), the organizers behind E3, told GamesBeat that "due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not be held in person in 2022."

ESA also said, "we remain incredibly excited about the future of E3 and look forward to announcing more details soon."

The content behind ESA's message is a little abstract because they announced more details will be coming "soon." Aside from that promise, the organizers never confirmed an online event. There is also no timeframe on how long fans have to wait for new updates.

E3 is still months away, typically held sometime in June or July. This means organizers might be busy planning for their online events. However, this is not a guaranteed event unless ESA makes its official announcement.

Other Issues With ESA: E3 2022 Date and Schedule

This latest development with E3 2022 might be a cause for concern among fans. This is because the industry is declining with its services.

IGN emphasized the many issues that E3 has faced. One is the problem in August 2019, where ESA leaked the private details of over 2000 journalists, analysts and YouTubers who joined the event. Another issue is the resignation of Iam8bit as the creative director for E3 2020. Lastly, the departure of Geoff Keighley, who moved over to "Summer Game Fest."

On top of all these problems, E3 is uncharacteristically silent with its programs. Both its Twitter account and official website have not posted any new information at the time of writing.

Fans question if ESA and E3 have any concrete plans for 2022. For now, they have to wait and see whether or not E3 can push through an online event.

More details might be available in the coming days, so fans are recommended to watch out on the internet. If all goes well, fans can look forward to an online event sometime in June or July.



