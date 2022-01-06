'Genshin Impact' Redeem Codes January 2022: How to Claim Free Primogems, What Codes Are Expired?

A new month means new "Genshin Impact" redeem codes for January 2022. These codes allow players to claim rewards free money and Primogems to use.

'Genshin Impact' Redeem Codes

These can be exchanged for various game items and incentives. It's worth noting that promo codes frequently expire after a certain amount of time has passed. These are usually given out at special in-game events or during holidays. Players will, however, need to have access to promo codes. The "Genshin Impact" Redeem Code website is the only place where players can get them.

'Genshin Impact Primogem' Codes

In January 2022, "Genshin Impact" published Version 2.4, which included the new Enkanomiya area and a whole new code for free Primogems. Players should always remember that the code may expire soon and shouldn't hesitate to redeem as soon as possible.

As reported by Sports Keeda, in "Genshin Impact" 2.4, the Redeem Code 9BPCJCQGHAWZ grants players 60 Primogems and 5 Adventurer's Experience.

This code has been tested and should function for the remainder of the 2.4 update. If players want to receive these prizes in-game mail, players can copy and paste 9BPCJCQGHAWZ into the game or the official website. This code can only be used once by travelers.

However, there is another old code, GENSHINGIFT. It's also applicable to any server. It's worth noting, though, that this code has been active in the game for quite some time. If a player has previously claimed it, they will be unable to do so again, leaving January with no active codes.

Furthermore, as the month passes, this is likely to change. In Genshin Impact, these promo codes have been an excellent way to earn free Primogems. There were a lot of important incentives in these expired codes.

"Genshin Impact" is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, and Android. The Nintendo Switch version is also in the works, although no release date has been set.

Redeeming 'Genshin Impact' Redeem Codes on PC & Mobile

The codes can be redeemed on the gift redemption page of the official Genshin website. Players need to make sure that they are logging in accurate account information.

Then, make sure they are playing on the correct server, or players will end up redeeming their coupons on the wrong one. The progress of saved games is not shared between servers. Players will be unable to transfer Primogems rewards from one server to another if players choose the incorrect server.

Players may also redeem codes in-game by going to the Settings menu, then the Account menu, and then select Redeem Code.

January 2022 'Genshin Impact' Free Primogem Preview Code

As per Screenrant, Primogems are frequently given away as a prize with promo codes. The year 2022 is still in its early stages, more events will probably certainly be announced soon, which means more promo codes. Since they are absolutely free to claim, these can be handy when players just require a few Primogems to make a Wish in Genshin Impact.

60 Primogems and 5 Adventurer's Experience for, BSPD3ZRXU985 100 Primogems and 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore for, 2T7E9CPA7YJE 100 Primogems, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore for, 4BNSD3675J8D 100 Primogems and 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore for, 5KVeIbSxDUU. 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora for, BSNUJGQFUTPM. 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora for, ATPTUJPP53QH. 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora in CBNXRD6S7H3N.

