'PUBG Battlegrounds' 15.2 Update: Release Date, New Tactical Gear, Tutorial Mode

"PUBG Battlegrounds" just announced that the game's newest update will include drones and other tactical tools. The game's most recent update has been released on public test servers and will be released on live servers in the following week.

'PUBG Battlegrounds' 15.2 update

According to PUBG Battlegrounds, The "PUBG Battlegrounds" 15.2 update adds new tutorial modes, tactical gear and enhancements to two of the game's guns, the Win94 and VSS.

"PUBG: Battlegrounds" has progressed across several platforms in order to bring its unique battle royale experience to a wider audience. The game wishes to increase their community, give speedier matchmaking, and the ability to meet more opponents with their free-to-play shift.

Following the free-to-play switch, the "PUBG: Battlegrounds Plus" account has been added, and all players who owned and played "PUBG: Battlegrounds" before the free-to-play service change will receive the PUBG Commemorative Pack immediately.

'PUBG Battlegrounds' Tactical Gear

Tactical Gear is a new category introduced by the game that deviates from pure gunplay to present the players with a variety of options for increasing their in-game performance.

The game anticipates that by occupying players' primary weapon slots with Tactical Gear, gamers will be able to devise more imaginative long-term plans.

First and foremost, "PUBG Battlegrounds" will receive drones, similar to Krafton's PUBG New State, which will aid participants in exploring a map. In Sandbox mode, custom games, standard matches and training modes, all players will be able to employ drones.

According to TechRadar, drones, in particular, will be able to capture stuff and deliver it to the person in command. Drones will have a 300-meter operating radius and will be resistant to explosives, water, gunshot, vehicle collisions and fire.

In addition, players can also use them to acquire a bird's-eye view of the map. One thing that users should bear in mind when using drones is that they produce noise while in flight, which might be a game disadvantage.

Aside from drones, the game will also receive EMT gear, which will be available in various settings. The EMT gear will consist of two bandage stacks and will allow gamers to heal swiftly in order to recover faster. However, for a limited period, it will impair the player's fighting versatility.

'PUBG Battlegrounds' Tutorial

The Toys Matrix stated that "PUBG Battlegrounds" 15.2 update includes two tutorial modes for both returning and new players: basic training and AI training. Character movement, shooting and collecting weapons, using healing items, and reviving teammates will all be covered in the basic training mode.

Meanwhile, the AI training mode will focus more on training the players for real battle royale matches by placing them in a dummy match with 99 bots on the Erangel map.

Gamers will be able to download the update on January 12th. In addition, with this update, the game will become free-to -play, and players who were on the platform prior to the switch will receive a PUBG special commemorative pack.

Here are the PUBG schedule for Server Maintenance

10 a.m. PST on January 10, 2022 - Until maintenance is completed on January 12, 2022 (TBD)

CET: January 10, 2022, 7 p.m. - Until maintenance is completed on January 12, 2022, CET: January 10, 2022, 7 p.m.

KST: January 11, 2022 3 a.m. - Until January 12, 2022 12 a.m.

