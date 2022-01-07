Razer Zephyr Pro Mask Brings Voice Amp Upgrade Everyone Is Waiting For: Release Date, Price, Specs and More

For those who were disappointed with the Zephyr mask in 2021, Razer has introduced the Zephyr Pro mask which is an upgraded version from the previous release. In addition, it also features replaceable N95-grade filters which are ideal to use this time of the pandemic.

Razer Zephyr Pro Mask: Specs and Features

After the previous version failed to live up to its promise to amplify users' speech through speakers, the Razer Zephyr Pro mask brings just that. It has a new button on one of the Chroma RGB-lined vents that allows users to toggle voice amplification on or off, per The Verge.

According to Razer, the function can pipe out a user's voice at 60 decibels across a one-meter range.

Moreover, the Pro mask features two speaker grilles that surround the bottom part of the mask. It also has a removable filter, and it looks almost identical to the Zephyr.

In addition to the said filter, Tech Radar reported that the Zephyr Pro is more than just a Bane cosplay since it has replaceable N95-grade filters.

An N95 respirator is a respiratory protection gear that is designed to provide a very close face fit and appears to be an effective particle filtering, which is useful to protect people from acquiring COVID-19, per FDA.

Furthermore, Razer's new mask is also composed of recyclable materials, and the optional RGB lights indicate when filters need to be replaced.

For background information, Razer originally planned to integrate a voice amplifier in the Zephyr mask at CES 2021, when it was known as Project Hazel. However, after it transitioned from idea to reality, Razer decided to remove it due to weight and battery concerns.

Despite this reported concern, the company claims that the Zephyr Pro will be identical to the ordinary Zephyr in terms of weight and battery life.

Razer told The Verge that they are aiming for the same 206.1-gram weight as the Zephyr with its pre-production devices.

To do that, Razer US PR lead Will Powers stated, per The Verge, that "the reduction in mass from the laser milling of the speaker grills should almost cancel out the addition of weight from voice amplification microphone and speakers."

Meanwhile, in terms of its battery life, Razer stated that they are planning for the same five- to six-hour battery life target as the original with fans on, but only if users get in the habit of turning on the voice amplifier feature when they are conversing, then turning it off when they are done.

Razer Zephyr Pro: Price and Release Date

Razer may appear to be deserving of praise for doing something it didn't believe was achievable a year ago.

Like many other firms, Razer released a follow-up of its entry-level goods with a "Pro" version with additional features and a higher price tag.

With regards to the Razer Zephyr Pro price, it will cost $149.99 when it launches this 2022. This price is considerably pricier compared to the original Zephyr mask that costs $99.99.

On a positive note, interested consumers can get the Zephyr Pro and 99 days of N95-grade filters in a starter bundle for $199.99.

