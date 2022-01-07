Thanos vs. Kingpin: Wilson Fisk Actor Claims Thanos Will Lose!

Since Kingpin was introduced in the Disney Plus series "Hawkeye," several Marvel fans have been thinking about who is more powerful between Thanos and Kingpin. Responding to this debate, the Wilson Fisk actor claimed that the Mad Titan would lose.

Thanos vs. Kingpin: Who Is Stronger?

In a fight between Thanos and Kingpin, Vincent D'Onofrio--who played Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin--revealed who he thinks will win.

With Kingpin's arrival in the Disney Plus "Hawkeye," many fans have compared his strength to the previous major villains of the Marvel franchise, per ComicBook.

To further emphasize, the Wilson Fisk actor was asked during a ComicBook Nation podcast about who would win between Thanos and Kingpin in a cage fight without weapons or aid.

Through this, Kingpin would have a path to triumph instead of being dealt with quickly by the Infinity Stones.

Surprisingly, the actor answered the question with full confidence.

"I mean, there's nobody that can beat Fisk. Nobody," D'Onofrio remarked briefly.

To compare Kingpin to Thanos, Inverse determined what made Thanos so powerful in the first place. His most evident strength in the story was that he was an intergalactic threat, as opposed to the terrestrial villains that had previously appeared in the majority of MCU films.

Thanos' moral dilemma was another powerful asset. In "Avengers: Infinity War," people could see where the Mad Titan was coming from. His deeds had a twisted and misguided logic to them, making him a better villain than somebody who is merely wicked for the purpose of being evil.

What Makes Kingpin a Threat to Thanos?

Inverse added that Kingpin is almost as physically intimidating as Thanos, and he always has his own agenda, which generally involves shady business deals. Although Kingpin is not an intergalactic warlord like Thanos, he may be just what the MCU deserves.

ScreenRant added that a shift in the MCU's enemy formula might be beneficial; having an Earth-based danger could provide a breath of new air and build the framework for a more grounded and realistic story.

Every Marvel film has seemed like the end of the world since Thanos devastated the Earth, so perhaps a more realistic adversary is required to reset the Avengers.

In addition to this, ScreenRant also believed that Kingpin could be a good fit for the greatest MCU villain role considering Marvel's upcoming Phase 4 projects.

Kingpin has presented a danger to several of the MCU's upcoming heroes. Wilson Fisk has regularly gone up against Spider-Man, Daredevil, Ghost-Rider, The Punisher and even the Avengers in the source materials. This makes him an ideal choice for a villain that connects various stories and pulls heroes together.

Based on his prior live-action adaptations, Kingpin may not appear to be an Avengers-level threat, but his significance in the comics reveals a different narrative.

This shows that Kingpin's MCU adaption doesn't have to be restricted to "Hawkeye" and Echo since he might appear in "Spider-Man 4," "She-Hulk," a Daredevil movie in the MCU, and even a future Avengers production.

