'Fortnite' XP Glitch Gives 300,000+ Experience Points! Special Code, How to Claim It Now

A new "Fortnite" XP glitch gives players more than 300,000 experience points. Aside from the huge XP points, the glitch also gives players access to a hidden sniper vending machine.

'Fortnite' XP Glitch Gives Huge Experience Points

"Fortnite" XP glitches are an excellent method to get a huge amount of experience in a short amount of time, but Epic Games normally fixes them quickly when they're discovered, per Sportskeeda.

In relation to this, another XP glitch has been discovered, allowing "Fortnite" players to ascend in Chapter 3's battle pass and acquire battle stars for the exclusive reward at the end.

For those who wish to fly through the stages as soon as possible, Sportskeeda added that a number of glitches have appeared in Chapter 3.

With that being stated, several fans have shared their thoughts and opinion about this "Fortnite" XP glitch. One of the said Twitter users remarked that "XP gain in Fortnite Chapter 3 isn't the best of all time but it feels very satisfying."

To further emphasize the said glitch, it was discovered by a YouTuber, noting that it gives players thousands of XP in less than а minute. Ceng News added that the XP Glitch in Chapter 3 allows "Fortnite" players to quickly acquire huge experience points.

How To Use 'Fortnite' XP Glitch

According to Sportskeeda, same with the other bugs, players must keep in mind that they should start at the Creative Hub then proceed to one of the consoles to enter in a specific map code.

Once the "Fortnite" player is already in the console, they must enter the special code: 3794-8637-4359.

After typing in the code, it will direct players to the right version of the "Pro FFA Arena" map of "Fortnite."

Begin the game in a private match, exit the starting area then proceed to the central structure labeled "Safe Area." In the Safe Area, search for the wall with the words "Empty Lobby?" on it, and then look for the "Press if exit is blocked" button next to the entrance on the same wall.

After that, "Fortnite" players must climb to the top of this button with some effort, then jump to the platform above. Carefully walk across the platform towards the large "Store" icon on the adjacent wall.

To teleport into a secret region in this "Fortnite" map, players must simply perform one single emote in the platform.

Lastly, players must press the button that reads "Claim reward" for their efforts in this hidden region. After that, passive XP will begin to flow.

Another "Fortnite" Glitch

Aside from the 300,000 plus XPs, another glitch in this map can be seen in the said glitch.

Players must return to the "Safe Area," then head to the Store, in order to find the Snipers Vending Machines.

Climb on top of them and head to the left-hand corner with caution.

By doing this, "Fortnite" players will be directed to a similar secret area where they may earn extra passive XP if they emote one more time within the corner.

Both glitches may be fixed soon. This only means that players must try out these XP farming strategies before Epic Games released a patch.



