'Fortnite' Azuki Skin: Price, Rarity Level, How to Buy

A new skin just dropped in "Fortnite," featuring the Japanese cat Azuki. Players interested in this skin are recommended to buy it immediately because the offer might expire Monday.

"Fortnite" started its new year with a brand-new skin in the item shop. They described it as "a fur-ocious warrior with ears unlike any other."

A fur-ocious warrior with ears unlike any other.



Grab the Azuki Outfit in the Item Shop! pic.twitter.com/46CY6pUu6R — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 2, 2022

How to Buy: 'Fortnite' Azuki Skin Price

The Azuki skin is currently available in-game for 1,400 V-Bucks. According to DualShockers, players can buy the skin by following these steps:

Load "Fortnite" game on the platform of choice.

Open the "Battle Royale" mode and Navigate the "Item Shop" tab.

Search for the "Featured" category, which should be on the very top of the shop.

The item "Azuki" should be listed with a "Package Included" tag for 1-400 V-Bucks.

Note that buying the package will unlock the following cosmetics:

Azuki Outfit: two variants

Catana Back Bling: two variants

Nyan Claws Harvesting Tool: four variants

All the mentioned cosmetics items are part of the Nyanjitsu Set. Note that these items cannot be purchased separately.

Read Also: PlayStation Plus January Free Game, Epic Games Store Daily Free Title: 'Persona 5 Strikers,' 'Salt and Sanctuary'

Fortnite Skins: Azuki Cosmetics

"Fortnite" fan Shiina quickly noticed that Azuki's item shop description changed a few hours after it got released. The fans pointed out that the character's name changed from "Nip" to "Azuki."

An item shop string for the "Azuki" skin just got updated:



Old: "Unsheathe the dual-wield NYAN CLAWS from NIP's scabbards when both are equipped!"



New: "Unsheathe the dual-wield NYAN CLAWS from AZUKI's scabbards when both are equipped!" — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 2, 2022

Other "Fortnite" gamers praised the change. They shared the sentiment that a badass-looking cat deserved the name "Azuki" rather than a house pet name "Nip."

Imagine calling a Japanese cat skin nip — Brian (@belatucadros) January 2, 2022

'Fortnite' Azuki Skin Rarity

According to DualShockers, the Azuki skin might be a high-rarity cosmetic. In-game, Azuki is merely classified as "Rare," which is the second most common cosmetic in the market.

However, on a bigger picture, this is the first time the skin debuted in the item shop, so its return date is currently unknown. It could take months or years for this item to return to the shop again. Taking all of this into consideration, fans who are interested in Azuki are recommended to buy it now. Fans should also be warned about the speculations on its sale duration.

'Fortnite' Azuki Skin: Release Date

The "Fortnite" official announcement for the Azuki skin happened on Saturday. Typically, new items are given weeks of sale time before being replaced with new stocks. However, the Azuki Skin sale might expire a lot earlier than expected.

This is because Azuki is placed under the "Fortnite" featured category, and this in-game item shop is scheduled to change at 1 AM GMT on Monday. Because of this, Azuki might be replaced by a new set.

At the time of writing, "Fortnite" has yet to clear up this confusion. Players are recommended to assume the worst, which means Azuki will expire soon, so they should immediately buy it from the item shop.

Players should also watch out for the Winterfest skins, which Shiina predicted will drop sometime Monday. More updates might be released in the coming days.

Azuki is now in the Item Shop!! Winterfest skins will be available tomorrow (most likely) 🔥



Use SAC "Shiina" to support me.. ❤️ #Ad pic.twitter.com/9VE0PkrJCj — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 2, 2022



