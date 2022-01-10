Elon Musk Tweets Bad News for Fans: Tesla FSD Price Gets $2000 More Expensive, Subscription Fee to Also Increase

In Elon Musk's recent tweet, the richest man in the world announced that the Tesla FSD price will have a $2,000 increase starting January 17. The said price increase will only happen in the U.S.

Last January 8, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared the bad news to Tesla fans.

In the said tweet, he explained that on January 17, the Tesla Full Self-Driving program price will increase to $12,000. He added that this price increase will only happen in the U.S.

Apart from this, the South African-born business mogul also indicated that the $199 monthly subscription fee for FSD would also rise as the program becomes more widely available.

FSD price will rise as we get closer to FSD production code release — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2022

Following the said announcement, several people expressed their opinions about the said price increase.

One Twitter user replied on Musk's tweet, saying that it is "pretty hard to justify spending that much money for something that will never come (coming from someone who bought two years ago)."

Meanwhile, another user remarked that making numerous cars is the best strategy to increase the profits from FSD. Additionally, he advised Tesla to stop aiming for software or software as a service (SaaS) margin in the automotive industry.

"How is increasing the price so people cannot afford going to save lives!?! " the Twitter user added.

In addition to the negative comments of the customers, another concerned Tesla fan stated that the company is pushing the affordability of Tesla out the window.

"Hopefully you guys will bring the price down to something reasonable as production outstrips demand in a few years," the comment furthered.

Despite this, a Tesla FSD fan defended the electric car maker's move to increase its price.

"If nobody is offering anything comparable with fsd tesla can rise the price tho whatever they want. There's no competition to swith to, neither there's a equation or textbook that calculates fds price. I think it's too high but Just saying," the fan explained.

Tesla FSD Price Gets $2000 More Expensive

CleanTechnica recalled how Elon Musk stated last 2019 that the cost of Tesla's FSD feature was never meant to remain constant.

Musk also warned fans that the cost would increase in the next years. However, it appears that many people may have forgotten about the tweet, or may have never seen it.

In addition, several supporters and shareholders also expressed their thoughts on the Tesla FSD price increase.

To further emphasize, consumers do not like the fact that a Tesla owner who has purchased FSD loses it if they sell their car to get a new one, or even if an accident has occurred, per CleanTechnica.

Many people believe that having to repurchase it when upgrading to a new automobile or replacing their old one due to circumstances beyond their control, such as a collision, is unfair.

Tesla FSD

For background information, The Verge stated that Tesla began beta testing FSD with a limited set of customers in October 2020, when it was priced at $8,000. Shortly after, Tesla raised the price to $10,000.

Elon Musk claimed during its Q3 2019 earnings call that Tesla vehicles equipped with FSD are "able to drive from one's house to work, most likely without interventions. So it will still be supervised, but it will be able to drive."

In contrast to Musk's claim, the FSD software has also been subjected to a great deal of examination and criticism in August 2021.

