Tesla Model S vs. Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX: Specs, Design, Power and More--Which Is Better?

Mercedes-Benz is boasting a new luxury vehicle in their lineup. This is the all-electric Vision EQXX, a solar-powered car with a 648-mile range per charge!

On CES 2022, Mercedes unveiled a car concept which challenges the Tesla EV dominance. The Vision EQXX currently holds the record for "EV with most miles on a single charge," overcoming the limits of Lucid Motors (520 miles per charge) and Tesla (402 miles per charge).

Be warned that these numbers are based on Mercedes' computer simulated testing. The car is yet to be manufactured for real road testing.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX: The Ultimate Self Sustainable EV

Mercedes announced this new car with a lot of style and hype. The video reveal for Vision EQXX is embedded directly below.



The video description said to "get ready for electric range and efficiency on an entirely new level! Mercedes-Benz is determined to lead the way into an all-electric future. The VISION EQXX is the result of a mission we set for ourselves: to break through technological barriers across the board and to take energy efficiency to new heights."

Tesla Model S vs. Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX

Daily Mail compared the Vision EQXX's specs to the popular Tesla Model S Long Range. Based on estimates, the Vision EQXX would travel almost three times faster than the Tesla, with an energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 km (approximately six miles per kWh).

Admittedly, the Vision EQXX shows a lot of promise. Note that its energy consumption and milage are only some of its unique features.

Mercedes-Benz and Vision EQXX Unique Features

According to Daily Mail, Vision EQXX is designed to be "more aerodynamic than a football," which could boost speeds with less energy costs. On top of its utility, the car still maintains a minimalistic feel and luxurious design.

Its interior features a giant 47.5-inch touchscreen, which spans the entire dashboard. Mercedes representatives said the car's program would include AI technology, providing drivers with directions and suggestions.

Mercedes also mentioned that they are working with a company called NAVIS Automotive Systems. Together, they plan to develop the first real-time 3D navigation system, which could significantly improve the cruising experience. Ideally, it will provide "seamless zoom and scroll functions" from a satellite view down approximately 10 meters from the ground.

Lastly, Mercedes boasted that the EV uses recyclable materials, implying it has a really small environmental footprint. Its leather is reportedly made from underground root-like structures of mushrooms, and its carpets are made of bamboo fibers.

Its construction material also uses elements found from landfill waste, specifically known as UBQ. For reference, UBQ is a mixture of plastic, cardboard, gardening waste, and even diapers.

As previously mentioned, Vision EQXX also operates with solar energy. Its 117 solar panels installed in the roof can add 15 miles to its range, depending on weather conditions.

