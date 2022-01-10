Defi Kingdoms Free NFT Game: How to Earn, Is It Better Than Axie Infinity?

Defi Kingdoms free NFT game is now running behind Axie Infinity when it comes to NFT games' mainstream popularity.

What is Defi Kingdoms?

The DeFi Kingdoms are playable characters who participate in adventures in order to gain tokens.

Defi Kingdoms is play-to-earn (P2E) game with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as part of its structure and influenced by metaverse aspects.

Just like most games, depending on their nature, each game character can also be equipped with gears to boost their efficacy through battles, going on adventures, or purchasing it.

According to Bitcoin.com, the native token introduced in the games is called JEWEL.

The DeFi Kingdom, a newcomer to the burgeoning GameFi sector, is broadening the definition of NFTs.

The game has been gaining popularity among the new wave of blockchain games following the recent Web3 frenzy.

Due to the push that metaverse projects are receiving in the market, Defi Kingdoms, a metaverse-based blockchain game, is seeing an increase in activities.

With that, the number of users of Defi Kingdoms has increased by more than 300% in the last month.

In the same period, the number of transactions on the network has more than doubled, hitting 7.32 million.

What Makes Defi Kingdoms Free NFT Game Different?

Head of a quant strategy at asset management firm Ikigai, Hans Hauge, stated that the Defi Kingdoms effectively blends DeFi, NFTs, and metaversal aspects to create an effective working economy which is one of the driving forces of its exponential growth.

According to a study published on Dec. 12 by analyst Samichpunch, who publishes a bi-monthly update on analytics for the GameFi project, the number of wallets engaging with DFK has climbed by 161.36% in the last 14 days.

In addition, as reported by Yahoo Finance, JEWEL, performed well in the last 30 days of December 2021 with a 37.9% increase.

While rising by 9.6% in the last 24 hours.

Axie Infinity vs Defi Kingdoms

In developing countries such as Venezuela and the Philippines, Axie Infinity gathered an immense amount of audience whose play-to-earn mechanisms established careers for players.

Not just Axie Infinity, but also numerous NFT games as well.

Axie Infinity & DeFi Kingdoms are the two biggest crypto games rn, but one is not like the other.



Axie has 7x more users than DFK, and yet only does 0.7x more in volume.



The lesson:



· Location of your user base matters

· Make a game that's actually fun pic.twitter.com/nRaoDq7xDR — Tascha (@TaschaLabs) December 8, 2021

The game since then ruled the gaming sector in the blockchain ecosystem.

On the contrary, Defi Kingdoms is new but is somehow gaining immense traction over time.

According to CoinMarketCap, Axie Infinit's AXS is priced at $70.39 with a current market cap of $4.2 Billion which is down-red by 1.30%.

While DeFi Kingdoms' free NFT game currency, JEWEL, is priced at $17.25 with a market cap of $1 Billion and a positive green growth rate.

The traditional gaming firms Square Enix and Ubisoft are reported to be keeping up with the huge demand attempting to incorporate these NFT games components into their game ecosystems, proposing to develop token currencies and marketplaces.

How To Make Money in the Defi Kingdom?

As stated by the Defi Kingdom, the game can be played by anyone for free.

However, when a player decides to create a profile that will be used to play, there will be a transaction fee (gas) every time a player interacts with the blockchain.

Nevertheless, these fees are a fraction of a cent due to Harmony's minimal fees.

Through adding to the liquidity pools in the Marketplace and staking LP Tokens in the Gardens or JEWEL in the Bank, players can spend as much or as little as they want while they're in the game.

In the Tavern, players can also buy Hero NFTs using JEWEL. These Hero NFTs can be used by players for in-game purchases or can be used for monetary gains by the player.

Players can team up with other Heroes to summon new Heroes from the Inner Grove and utilize their Professions to harvest resources.

