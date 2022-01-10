Samsung Galaxy S22 Rumors: New Leaks Release Early This Year from Display to Battery

Rumors have it that the Samsung Galaxy S22 will be released early this year.

As mentioned by Sam Mobile, there was an absence of a Galaxy Note smartphone release from Samsung. However, as early as next month, consumers believe that the S22 will be unveiled together with a Samsung S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung enthusiasts strongly believe that the next Samsung Galaxy devices are on their way sooner.

According to Samsung Galaxy S22 rumors, the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra could be unveiled next month.

With that, consumers are speculating about the phone's specs.

During the last Samsung Unpacked, Samsung introduced foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, alongside the company's latest smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 4, and the Galaxy Buds 2. And Samsung showed out more customization choices for its foldable phones in October 2021.

In addition, the Galaxy S21 FE was released in the first week of January.

Furthermore, it is also believed that the flagship phones will be a little more affordable than usually priced Samsung devices.

According to CNET, as a result of the pandemic, the Galaxy S20 line didn't sell well, and it's likely that the high price tag in the devices caused it.

During the release of the Samsung Galaxy S20, the starting price was $1,000 in the United States, while the S21 starting price was $800.

Since we are still in the pandemic, experts believe that Samsung will continue to match or even lower this price for the Galaxy S22 devices.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Specs

A new video by YouTuber XEETECHCARE (Zaryab Khan) has shown the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 with numerous obvious new features.

One of the leaks that have surfaced on the internet regarding the S22 is the feature of the device having and 45 W wired charging and 108 MP main sensor in the camera.

For those looking to replace their Galaxy Note with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the video leak offers some interesting information about the new phone that is yet to be released.

Another great feature of the device is that it is rumored to be three times faster than the Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

According to NotebookCheck, in terms of numbers when it comes to enhancing the handwriting experience with the future flagship phone, the S22 Ultra the S Pen's alleged input delay is just 2.8 milliseconds, stating that the device is just 2.8 milliseconds, with "the fastest, most realistic S Pen with 3x improved pen latency".

Launching In February?

Samsung normally updates its release of devices every 12 months, so the Galaxy S22 rumor reveal next month seems timely and fitting.

The South Korean giant usually releases its S-series phones in March, but in 2021, it defied the pattern by releasing the release of the S21 range in January.

On Jan. 4, Samsung gave a CES pre-show speech and unveiled the Galaxy S21 FE, a low-cost smartphone.

Jon Prosser, a well-known leaker, also believes the rumors that the Galaxy S22 will be announced on Feb. 8 during a Samsung Unpacked event, according to a new report from Korean publication DDaily.

As stated by the source, the company's forthcoming flagship phone range will be available for pre-order on Feb. 9 and will be launched in shops on Feb. 24.

