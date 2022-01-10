CES 2022 Highlights: Self-Driving Formula 1 Cars Race in Las Vegas; Should Tesla Be Worried?

CES 2022 highlights the Self-Driving Formula 1 cars that are programmed by students from different parts of the world. These Formula 1 cars were raced on the track at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

CES 2022 Highlights

According to IoTWorld, the CES 2022 event allowed the concept of self-driving automobiles to be taken to a whole new level.

Several high-speed autonomous racecars were seen on the track at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway competing against one another head-to-head.

The gathering of these F1 cars is due to the competition, the Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC).

The IAC is organized by Energy Systems Network and is also hosted by the association running CES 2022, the Consumer Technology Association.

The Energy Systems Network is an American firm that aims to accelerate the development of self-driving technology for commercial applications.

The competition was composed of nine teams made up of members from 19 colleges from eight countries around the world.

The teams are fairly and collectively given their self-driving cars which can reach speeds of 175 miles per hour to start with.

However, the competition is judged and focused more on the team's artificial intelligence and software that they will design in order to win the competition.

Self-Driving Formula 1 cars

As reported by Autoexpress, the Indy Autonomous Challenge is a competition of creating software for self-driving cars to take control of their vehicles.

The teams from different countries all competed using the Dallara AV-21, a single-seat race car equipped with autonomous driving gear.

The cars were cornering at almost 170 mph around the banked corners of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with PoliMOVE's car attaining an overall peak speed of 173 mph.

At the end of the competition, the PoliMOVE team from Milan took home a $150,000 award.

Energy Systems Network CEO, Paul Mitchell, stated that propelling autonomous technologies forward is his aim of showcasing the competition the world's most prominent technology innovation event (CES 2022).

To attract the smartest and brightest brains from across the world to advance state-of-the-art technology in automated vehicle safety and performance, their company is leveraging using prize competitions and their team just did that with the successful competition shown on the Las Vegas track.

Winner in Car Racing

However, as one of the CES 2022 highlights, the Indy Autonomous Challenge did not let the teams' effort go to waste and hailed all of the contestants' winners.

Tech Xplore stated that prior to waving the checkered flag in the race, IAC co-organizer Paul Mitchell declared that the whole event was a success.

The fact that they successfully created self-driving software that could take are capable to compete in high-speed competitions with the use of algorithms was recognized and praised by the organizers of the competition.

The IndyCar specialist Lee Anne Patterson stated that the students who participated knew nothing about racing and they were the ones who taught them, and the said participants are also not mechanics.

To put it simply, the students programmed software that allows the cars to self-drive fast by analyzing data from sophisticated sensors.

Should Tesla Be Worried?

It was reported in Business Insider that Steve Westly, a former Tesla board member stated that Tesla is facing numerous competition in the automobile market.

Particularly, the electric vehicle industry with big brands wanting to get in the EV industry, such as General Motors, Volkswagen, Audi, and Porsche to name a few.

Tesla should take into serious consideration the brilliant minds and evolution of technology in this fast pace world, to remain the "King of the Block" in EVs.

