Tesla Quality Issues: Viral TikTok Video Shows Major Complaints About Elon Musk's Tesla Car

A TikTok video has gone viral after a 2022 Model S owner demonstrated several Tesla quality issues, including huge panel gaps in the hood.

To avoid quality issues, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has advised interested customers not to buy the vehicle during a production ramp.

Viral TikTok Video Exposes Tesla Quality Issues

At the start of the video, it showed an on-screen caption "Tesla problems (It's a long list)" along with an angry emoji. As TikTok user Patek Miles approached the car, he explained numerous things he encountered on his approximately $100,000 2022 Tesla Model S vehicle.

First on the list, Miles mentioned that his brand-new car has a leftover exterior plastic, adding that his Tesla also came with a curbed wheel. Aside from this, the vehicle has a dirty interior, explaining the point that no one has ever been seated in the vehicle before.

Moreover, the driver's window also demonstrated that it is not properly set, describing that he could stick a finger behind and move it.

In addition to the Tesla quality issues mentioned, the TikTok video showed that the electric car has poor weatherstripping installed on the hood, illustrating that it is uneven all the way up. Additionally, the TikTok user noticed that his newly bought electric vehicle came with no cargo floor cover and cargo privacy shade.

The hood also hits the fender and has removed paint from the fender. Furthermore, Miles noticed some huge panel gaps.

Surprisingly, his vehicle was delivered without any floormats.

As of writing, the TikTok video has reached more than 5 million views and 426,000 reactions.

When asked about why he accepted the delivery if it was in this condition, the Tesla owner explained in a follow-up video that the Tesla employee told him that they will cancel the order and put a new order if he did not accept the delivery.

In terms of the waiting date, he added that he must wait for another seven to nine months for his new order, which he believed that the car would not get any better.

On the other hand, Daily Dot reported that this was not the first time that Tesla has been criticized for its vehicle quality.

Last February, Elon Musk told car industry expert Sandy Munro that expanding production had resulted in quality control concerns.

Elon Musk Advised Tesla Fans Not to Buy EV During Production Ramp

In the said interview, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed that when the firm significantly ramps up production, the quality of the company's automobiles decreases, per The Verge.

Musk also said that Tesla was producing vehicles so quickly at the end of 2020 that the paint finishes were being messed up.

Tesla has been criticized for the quality of its cars, particularly after it began mass-producing them, but Musk was unusually open about quality issues during an interview with industry analyst Sandy Munro.

"It took us a while to kind of iron out the production process. Friends ask me: 'When should I buy a Tesla?' And I'm like: 'Well, either buy it right at the beginning, or when the production reaches a steady state,'" Musk said in the interview through The Verge.

The South African-born business mogul added that it is quite difficult to be in vertical climb mode and have everything perfect on the small details throughout that production ramp.

