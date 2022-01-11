Lego VIP Coins Release Date, Price, Designs and More: How to Get Limited-Edition Collectible Coins

For those who missed the chance to get the collectible coins last year, Lego has announced that the VIP Coins are back.

In addition to this, interested builders must keep in mind that it is exclusively available for VIP members only.

Lego VIP Coins Designs

The Lego Rewards Center introduced its new collectible LEGO VIP coins in January 2021. Since then, there has been a lot of talk and excitement about these collector coins, per Brick Bucks.

The Lego VIP Coins are limited-edition collectibles that are available exclusively to Lego VIP members.

The coins were initially released in January 2021, with a month between each issue. The last Lego VIP Coin was released last May 2021, with people having five coins to collect.

Amusingly, 9to5Toys reported that the Lego Group recently announced that builders will have another opportunity to get their hands on the limited-edition VIP Collectible Coins. Those who missed out on last year's limited-edition releases will have a second chance to get all five of the coins inspired by famous Lego themes.

As mentioned, the Lego VIP Coins are available in five distinct designs, all of which are inspired by classic themes. The Lego VIP Coins design starts with a basic gold Lego coin, which is paired with variations themed on Classic Space, Pirates, Octan and Castle.

Aside from this, a clear box is also available for displaying them as a single unit.

Read Also: Tired of Siri? 1 Easy Way to Get Amazon Alexa for iPhone, How to Use It

Lego VIP Coins Release Date

For those curious to know about the Lego VIP Coins release date, 9To5Toys explained that it will be available starting January 11.

Additionally, these will go online at different time zones depending on the location. Lego VIP members located in the U.S. and Canada must note that the coins will be released at 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Meanwhile, the Lego VIP Coins release date for those members living in Australia and New Zealand will be midnight Sydney time. While collectors from Japan and Korea must remember that the release date will be at midnight local time.

Furthermore, Lego VIP members in Europe should note that the collectible coins will be released at 11 a.m. CET or 10 a.m. GMT.

Since this was released for the second time around, there is a huge possibility that all the Lego VIP Coins will sell out immediately, just as they did the previous time around.

It is also worth mentioning that this year's release will be most likely the final chance to get them since the Lego Group's decision to bring them back for a second run is surprising. Despite the offered price, getting them straight from Lego is almost always the better option rather than on places like eBay.

Lego VIP Coins Price

The cost of each Collectible Coin wsd at 1,150 VIP points when it was first released. However, it is unclear whether the Lego Group will adjust it. Even so, collectors still need to go to the Lego VIP Rewards page to exchange points. Meanwhile, the 700-point clear box display case will most likely retail for the same price.

Lego VIP is the company's customer loyalty program, which pays customers for purchasing Lego items on LEGO.com, following the company's social media profiles, and completing easy surveys, per Review Geek.

It is a very common program for a corporation like Lego to provide, but despite the name making it feel exclusive, signing up is not hard.

Interested joiners must only go to the Lego VIP home page and click "Join," then create an account. After that, builders will ultimately receive a Lego VIP card to use in shops.

Related Article: Lego Release NASA Rocket Center, Moon Base Set; Sonic the Hedgehog Coming Soon [Release Date, Price, Features]