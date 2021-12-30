Lego Release NASA Rocket Center, Moon Base Set; Sonic the Hedgehog Coming Soon [Release Date, Price, Features]

Lego fans can look forward to three amazing sets coming in 2022! These are the "Rocket Launch Center," "Lunar Research Base," and "Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone" sets.

Lego is an extremely popular playset featuring interlockable plastic brick toys. Aside from open-ended play based on buildings and imagination, it should be emphasized that most Lego sets are inspired by unique sources. The company recently teased a playset themed around the incoming NASA's moon mission!

Lego Set 60351: Rocket Launch Center

According to Collectspace, Lego set no. 60351 is called Rocket Launch Center. It will come with 1,010 pieces and will sell for $149.99.

The Lego City Rocket Launch Center is a mobile launch tower set that comes with a rocket that resembles the Space Launch System (SLS). Fans will be happy to know that the rocket is detachable, with each piece having separate storage to hide some space equipment. The rocket also includes the heavy-lift booster kit, complete with an elevator ramp. These details add another level of realism to the playset.

The observation dome released together with the set features the launch control center. Lego minifigure researchers can ride the service vehicle or operate the drone to monitor the launch. Same with the rocket, the observation dome hides another unique storage space inside its building.

Read Also: PlayStation Plus January Free Game, Epic Games Store Daily Free Title: 'Persona 5 Strikers,' 'Salt and Sanctuary'

Lego Set 60350: Rocket Launch Center

Lego set no. 60350 is called the Lunar Research Base. The whole set is measured to size up to five inches tall, 15.5 inches wide and 10 inches deep. The set will sell for $119.99.

The Lego City Lunar Research Base is the next stop in this unique space mission playset. It is inspired by the NASA Artemis base camp concept, which includes 786 pieces for a lunar lander, domed accommodation module, laboratory and garage airlock. The set comes with six astronaut minifigures.

The set includes a VIPER rover, based on NASA's Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover. This will be used to research and inspect the surface of the moon.

The two biggest pieces in these playsets are the airlock base and lunar lander. Both feature transparent blue glass pieces, which adds the science-tech feel to the whole setup.

Lego Set: Sonic the Hedgehog - Green Hill Zone

Lastly, Engadget just announced the winner on the Lego Ideas platform, which is Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone. Notably, this is one of the most iconic locations in the game version. The set will be available online starting New Year for $70.

The set features both Sonic and Dr. Eggman (aka Dr. Robotnik). It will also include two enemy critters, a few gold coins, and the Phantom Ruby. Note that there is a technic lever that can launch Sonic (or any other Lego characters) to zoom past the course.

More Lego Sets might be revealed in the coming days, so fans are recommended to watch out. New updates might be available on Lego's official website.



Related Article: 'Fortnite' Crew Pack January 2022: Release Date, Snow Stealth Slone Skin and Items, Warning for Protocol Pack Back Bling