Android 13 Features, Release Date and More: 3 Upgrades You Should Look Out in Upcoming Tiramisu OS!

Yearly, Android releases a massive update that includes new features, bug fixes and more. For this year, it appears that there are numerous Android 13 features to look forward to, including a QR scanner on the lock screen.

3 Android 13 Features to Look Out For

In case you are wondering, there are three major Android 13 features to look out for in the upcoming Android 13 OS codenamed Tiramisu. The said feature includes tap-to-transfer, multi-user profile switching, and QR code scanning in the lock screen.

3. Tap-To-Transfer Feature

While Google redesigns its audio casting tools in light of the Sonos decision, a new media feature has emerged in Android 13 that lets switching media playing between devices much easier, per Android Central.

Android Police discovered the concept from Google of a Media TTT (Tap to Transfer) capability, allowing you to watch media on any Android phone and smoothly transfer the playback to the other device.

You might be familiar with this new Android 13 feature since Apple's iPhones and iPads have a similar capability that passes the material to the Homepod Mini.

Despite the benefit it brings, Android Police added that this feature has a lot of considerations, and there is a possibility that Google has not even figured out how this will function yet. One of the said considerations is whether it will work with NFC, Ultra-Wideband (UWB) or other technologies.

It should be clarified that this functionality is still a speculation since there is no official statement released yet.

Read Also: Wordle App for iPhone, Android? They Are Fake, Scam Apps!

2. Multi-User Profile Switching

Aside from the tap-to-transfer feature, it will also reportedly include a multi-user profile switching in the lock screen. Through this feature, you will be able to easily swap user profiles before unlocking a device, per another Android Central report.

Furthermore, it would make switching between parent and child user profiles, or even work and personal accounts, a lot easier. Multi-user has four categories which are: system user, secondary user, guest user, admin user.

1. QR Code Scanning

Google appears to make it easier for consumers to swiftly read QR codes, per India Today.

Through this, you won't have to utilize the standard camera app to read QR codes or manually activate Google Lens with the Android 13 OS. In addition to this, an option to activate "display QR scanner" is expected to be located at the lock screen, which can also be found under the quick toggle settings.

The report doesn't explain how it works after it's turned on. As a result, it's unclear if this functionality would start a new app or just return you to the Google Lens app.

While Google may be intending to introduce this functionality soon, Samsung already has it. However, Google's choice to include this in Android 13 will allow more people to use it.

Android 13 Release Date

XDA developers assumed that the Android 13 release date will most likely begin during fall this year. Android 12L is expected to launch before the end of Q1 2022, which may be anytime between now and March 31.

Android 12 is still making its way to phones and tablets.

Related Article: 4 Microsoft Teams Bugs Put Android Phones in Danger: Is There a Fix?