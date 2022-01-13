Tesla Russia Coming Soon? Elon Musk Reacts to Tesla Owners' Russia Office Request

Since having an electric vehicle in Russia has numerous disadvantages, several Tesla fans and owners have urged Elon Musk to have a Tesla Russia office.

Responding to the request, the Tesla CEO stated that they are already working on this matter.

Tesla Russia Office Coming Soon?

Tesla owners in Russia have appealed to Musk, requesting the company to open a Russian branch, per Tesmanian.

Many consumers are hesitant to buy without access to the manufacturer's charging network and service center, so there is a possibility that having a Tesla office in the country can help boost sales.

Aside from this, the said office could also address the concerns of the existing owners as well as to easily solve the issues of their cars. In fact, owning a Tesla automobile in Russia comes with several disadvantages.

One of these is that there are no Superchargers, making charging electric vehicles a challenge. Second, there is no service facility in the nation that can support the vehicle, send necessary components, and repair them if necessary.

To further emphasize the said disadvantages, Tesla owners made a statement through a YouTube video.

In the said video, numerous Tesla fans along with their electric vehicles gathered to express their reasons for a Tesla office.

"We are happy to drive our Teslas every day despite having no Supercharges, Tesla Service or dealerships; we order spare parts for our cars and wait for months, we share tips and knowledge to overcome issues while having no access to certified experts," one of the owners stated in the YouTube video through Tesmanian.

They added that despite these issues, they still admire Tesla and there is no going back to gas automobiles for them.

With that being stated, they strongly urge the electric car manufacturer to have a Tesla office in Russia.

Surprisingly, it appears that this call-to-action video has reached the CEO, replying that "Tesla is working as fast as possible to support Tesla owners worldwide."

Sustainable energy affects everyone on Earth, as we all share one atmosphere. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 12, 2022

After answering the owners' request, a Twitter user seemed to be not contented with the sustainable energy-matter that the South-African-born business mogul reasoned about.

"Your cars are coal powered more often than solar or wind powered. You are responsible for those emissions," the Tweet continued.

Tesla Office

According to Electrek, Tesla manufactures four electric automobiles at its numerous manufacturing facilities throughout the world. These Gigafactories also manufacture the brand's battery and solar technology.

Tesla continues to expand, with a semi-truck, Cybertruck and 2nd generation Roadster already announced, as well as plans to manufacture a $25,000 model.

With 5.3 million square feet of production and office space on 370 acres of land, Tesla's factory in Fremont, California is one of the world's most advanced automotive facilities.

In this factory, Tesla manufactures the Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y, as well as the bulk of their components.

Meanwhile, the Tesla Gigafactory was built out of necessity and will be able to meet Tesla's estimated car demand. The Gigafactory now produces Tesla's energy storage products, Powerwall and Powerpack, as well as Model 3 electric motors and battery packs.

Currently, there are three Gigafactories in the world which are in New York, Nevada and China.

