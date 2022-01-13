2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone Specs, Luxury Features Revealed! But How Much Will It Cost?

Good news for Toyota Fans! The Japanese car manufacturer has unveiled the luxurious 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone trim.

Of course, its specs and features are reported to be better than both the Tundra 1794 and TRD Pro trim levels.

2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone Specs

Toyota has introduced the 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone, which is considered the top-of-the-line truck model of the car manufacturer.

With that, it appears that Capstone stands above the Tundra 1794 and TRD Pro trim levels, per Slash Gear.

This newly introduced Tundra pick-up comes in just a crew-cab body type with a 5.5-foot bed, but it balances with a load of standard luxury features.

Moreover, Car and Driver added that the 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone is only available with the twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V-6 iForce MAX hybrid engine, which delivers 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque--just as the off-road-oriented TRD Pro.

The Tundra's lower-grade vehicles utilize a non-hybrid turbo V6 engine that produces 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.

In addition to this, the top-of-the-line pick-up version can tow up to 10,340 pounds and carry a maximum payload of 1485 pounds. Additionally, it includes an adjustable damper as well as the Tundra's innovative rear air springs, which can raise or lower the bed.

In terms of its wheels, the Tundra Capstone has 22-inch chrome wheels, which is the biggest ever fitted to a Tundra. Aside from this, it includes sparkling highlights on the front grille, mirror caps and trim details. The said pickup has a chrome Tundra logo on the tailgate.

Meanwhile, its power-operated boards and bed steps provide easier and quicker door access. Tundra Capstone features semi-aniline leather seats in a distinctive black and white color scheme. The interior has an open-pore Dark American Walnut trim, and the dashboard features a Capstone logo that glows when the doors are opened.

2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone Features

Car and Driver added that the interior is equipped with all the Tundra technological features.

2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone features include a new 14.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which has sight, voice and touch activation capabilities. It also contains a 12.3 digital driver's display, a 10.0-inch color head-up display and a JBL sound system.

The Capstone does boast a panoramic sunroof and acoustic glass on the front doors.

Through its Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, the high-end pickup truck supports blind-spot monitoring, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert, pre-collision braking with pedestrian recognition, automatic high beams, road sign help and a new rear-seat reminder system.

To emphasize, the blind-spot monitoring feature can detect blind spots not only on the vehicle but also on the trailer.

Meanwhile, the pre-collision system with pedestrian detection improves on the previous generation by recognizing not just the car ahead, but also a pedestrian in poor light, a bicyclist during the day, an incoming vehicle and a pedestrian at junctions while turning, per Toyota.

When making a left-hand turn at an intersection, the system is meant to identify an approaching vehicle or pedestrian and deliver audio or visual alerts as well as automated braking in certain circumstances. Emergency steering assist is a feature that helps avoid lane departure by detecting pedestrians and stabilizing the driver's emergency evasive steering motions.

2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone Price

This spring, the Toyota Tundra Capstone 2022 will be available in US dealerships. Pricing has yet to be announced, but is is expected to cost over $60,000 since it is Toyota's most luxurious full-size pickup.



