2022 Toyota Tundra Interior, Exterior Design: What Makes Tundra Limited Different?

The exciting, robust all-terrain new 2022 Toyota Tundra is certainly worth all the hype with impressive features and eye-catching interior and exterior design.

The upscale truck, launched late in 2021, truly satisfied a lot of enthusiasts with its burly frame and mind-blowing offerings. These include a 3.5-liter twin turbo V6 powertrain, which generates 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque, matched with a 10-speed automatic transmission and an innovative coil-spring suspension.

The truck comes in a variety of trim levels: SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1794, and TRD Pro--all with their own distinct features.

2022 Toyota Tundra Limited Offers Ideal Price Point for Exceptional Features

According to Torque News report, what seems to be the most reasonable purchase in terms of price point and corresponding features is the 2022 Toyota Tundra Limited that sells for $46,850 MRP (maximum retail price). Potential 2022 Toyota Tundra Limited buyers can select from Double Cab and Crew Max configurations, as well as 4x2 or 4x4.

Crew Max comes with both 5.5-foot and 6.5-foot bed lengths.

While in previous Tundra models, the Limited trim level was considered the most luxurious, the 2022 model is at the middle tier--with the Platinum, 1794, and TRD Models having more features, but with an immensely higher price point.

Should buyers choose the Tundra Limited, there are still some incredible premium features in its interior and exterior design that makes it a cut above the rest, Torque News emphasized in a post. The top exterior features of the 2022 Toyota Tundra Limited are its 20-inch alloy wheels, as well as a variety of LED headlights and daytime running lights.

2022 Toyota Tundra Limited Interior, Exterior Design

There are also many chrome and metallic silver accents on the exterior of the truck that exudes that upscale vibe. Its interior cabin presents many improvements from the lower tier Tundra SR5. There are SofTex seats with both driver and passenger 8-way power seats boosted by power lumbar support. These seats are offered in heated or ventilated (cooled) configurations.

What's more compelling about the 2022 Tundra Limited is the monstrous 14-inch multimedia touch screen with Toyota's brand-new Audio Multimedia system. This offers both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto that allows easier and more convenient control of in-cabin functions.

Inside and outside the 2022 Toyota Tundra Limited, users would find features that offer safety, technology, buttons, controls, and many, many more.

Some of the optional upgrades include a panoramic glass roof that is evident in this video.

There is likewise a blind spot monitor that has a rear cross-traffic alert and trailer merge warning. A TRD Off-Road package is also available.

And just like the other trim levels, the 2022 Toyota Tundra Limited has an edgy, awesome design, with LED headlights and three LED light strips below the Toyota logo, and two on the outer edges above the bumper.

