Delta Air Lines Flyers Can Get Up to $3800 From Delayed, Lost Luggage: Here's How

For those Delta Air Lines delayed baggage, a TikTok video explained that passengers are entitled to compensation for this inconvenience. Amusingly, passengers could receive up to $3,800.

Delta Air Lines Delayed Baggage

Corporate lawyer and social media content creator Erika Kullberg explained that travelers may utilize the rule in Delta Air Line regulations to get free tickets, upgrades, and money in rewards if delays occur.

Erika Kullberg, a lawyer who studied at Georgetown Law in the United States, has provided several money-saving travel secrets through her social media accounts.

After reviewing the terms of service, the lawyer discovered a lot of flaws concealed in numerous airline contracts, including Delta Air Lines, which many passengers are unaware of.

In her Delta Air Lines delayed baggage TikTok video, she revealed that passengers could receive compensation when lost or delayed baggage delivery occurred.

The informational video that the lawyer posted started when she approached the Delta Air Line staff about her delayed baggage. Responding to the said issue, the staff answered that the company cannot do anything about it, aside from hoping that the package arrives soon.

Since she read the terms and conditions of Delta Air Lines, Erika replied that she is entitled to a reimbursement covering her expenses up to $3,800 for the baggage issue. After explaining this, the Delta Air Lines staff told her to spend $100.

Surprised by the given price, the lawyer explained that $100 is not enough to cover her expense since she will need to buy new shoes, clothes and skincare while waiting for her baggage to arrive. Totaling the following items, Erika said that it would probably cost her about $1,000.

With that, the airline staff told Erika to submit and send the receipts showing her total expense.

As of writing, the TikTok video reached more than 3 million views and more than 480,000 likes.

How to Receive Compensation dor Delta Air Lines Delayed Baggage

Metro added that this issue was explained in detail through Delta's contract of carriage under rule 17.

The said ruling states that "Under no circumstances shall the liability for loss, damage, or delay in the delivery of baggage exceed $3,800 per fare-paying passenger."

In addition to this, passengers must notify a Delta office within 24 hours of the alleged occurrence of the events that led to the claim, which means that passengers must let them know as soon as their bag is delayed.

"Any notification received within 24 hours that informs Delta of the nature of the claim will suffice, and Delta may deny any claim not presented within 24 hours of the alleged occurrence. Written notification of loss must be received by Delta's system baggage within 21 days after the alleged occurrence, and Delta may deny any claim for failure to provide written notice within 21 Days," the rule furthered.

However, as the hack video goes viral, Daily O reported that the rules on the Delta website went missing.

With that, Erika posted a follow-up video addressing this issue.

The lawyer stated that when she posted the Dela Air Lines delayed baggage issue, the link was still working. After less than an hour of posting the video, Delta's contract of carriage was no longer accessible.

