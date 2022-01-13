iPhone 14 Pro Max Price Leak Hints Shocking Increase; But Standard Version Costs Like iPhone 13

Bad news for Apple fans! A well-known leaker has revealed a huge iPhone 14 Pro Max price increase. Despite this, the standard variants will only cost the same as their predecessors.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Price Leak Hints Huge Price

According to a well-known leaker LeaksApplePro, majority of the anticipated next-gen iPhones will be released at a higher price.

With that, there is a possibility that the iPhone 14 price range could cost more than the expected value. Despite the fact that the price of some iPhone 14 models will increase, it is worth noting that not all of them will see a price surge.

The regular Apple iPhone 14 is expected to cost about $799, which is the same pricing as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 when they were first released.

Tom's Guide added that the Cupertino-based technology company wants to keep the iOS ecosystem's buy-in cost as low as possible, so maintaining pricing parity makes logical.

To further emphasize, LeaksApplePro expects a price hike for both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max devices. In addition to this, the Pro model is expected to cost $1,099, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max price is rumored to be at $1,199.

In comparison to its iPhone 13 equivalents, the projected released price shows a $100 markup. This only means that Apple fans, who are expecting to get their hands on iPhone 14 most powerful variant, will be affected by this massive price increase at launch.

14: $799

14 Max: $899

14 Pro: $1099

14 Pro Max: $1199



Apple is currently considering this.



Production costs are increasing and there has to be more than a $100 difference between the 14 Max and the 14 Pro.



Makes sense to me and wouldn’t expect changes.



— LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) January 9, 2022

Surprised by the price leaks, an iPhone mini fan expressed his frustration by the fact that there will be no iPhone 14 mini variant.

WTF no 14 mini ??



— govardhan (@Feelikegod) January 9, 2022

Meanwhile, another Twitter user gave some advice to the tech giant, stating that "Since production cost is rising, maybe it's time to lower their profit margin and take one for everybody."

The Twitter use added that Apple must ensure the Pro Max version stays at $1,099, while the price for the standard variant should be at $699--which is $100 more than Google Pixel 6.

On the other hand, LeaksApplePro reported that rising manufacturing costs are to blame for the price increase. The leaker also clarified that this pricing is still under evaluation and it has not yet been finalized.

The iPhone 14 is not expected to be formally introduced until September this year, so Apple has plenty of time to modify its price approach.

iPhone 14: No Mini Version?

For those iPhone Mini fans, the price leak showed that the anticipated iPhone 14 series will no longer offer the mini version.

However, Tom's Guide mentioned that the reason behind this omission is to give way to the iPhone 14 Max, which is expected to cost $899 when launched.

Aside from this, the removal of the mini version is due to the weak sales of the iPhone 12 mini. As a result, it wouldn't be surprising if the iPhone mini would be replaced by the iPhone 14 Max, which may be more attractive.

Other iPhone 14 Leaks

This is not the only iPhone 14 rumor floating around right now.

A design prototype has been leaked recently, revealing that the smartphone might have a pill-shaped lens cutout instead of the controversial notch.

There are also rumors that the iPhone 14 Pro would reintroduce Touch ID. Additionally, the device will have noticeable design adjustments and advancements.

With regards to its camera, several rumors revealed that the main camera on the iPhone 14 Pro versions will feature an improved 48MP sensor, rather than the 12MP sensor Apple has used for years.

