Apple iOS and iPadOS 15.2.1 Update, Bug Fixes: Should You Upgrade Now? Check What iOS 15.3 Can Offer

Apple users can now download the latest iOS 15.2.1 update.

Despite the recent launch of the iOS 15.2 last December, the latest patch available for download is meant to protect Apple iPhone and iPad users from security vulnerabilities.

Apple stated that iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1 are now available for the latest iPhones until iPhone 6s, all models of iPad Pro, iPad 5th generation and later, all iPad minis until iPad mini 4, and iPad Air 2 and later.

Apple Update

According to Cnet, the release of the Apple iOS 15.2.1 update is intended to try to address any potential security flaws.

On Wednesday (Jan.13), the company released a minor iOS and iPadOS update that is designed to patch bugs and potential security lapses in the operating systems linked to Homekit, Apple's Siri-powered smart home platform.

Furthermore, it is also expected to resolve the problem of third-party CarPlay apps from intervening in the device's input on iPhones.

It is said that the update will also prevent messages from loading when sent through the iCloud link.

As released, the iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1 upgrade comes with a plethora of new features and improvements.

Another issue Apple aims to address is the operating system flaws that could allow denial-of-service attacks to be used against Homekit in both iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1.

The update is available for iPhone and iPad users by going to "Settings" on their device's home screen. Navigate to "General" under Settings, then to "Software Update."

HomeKit Bug

Just recently, a vulnerability has been spotted in Apple's security system. Users using Apple products such as iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices are reportedly vulnerable to a recently found denial of service vulnerability known as doorLock.

The flaw in Apple's HomeKit system that has been uncovered potentially renders a user's iPhone or any device that has access to their Apple Home setup inoperable.

The bug was discovered by security researcher Trevor Spiniolas which he presented in a YouTube video.

He stated that it may affect HomeKit, and stated that in order to trigger the vulnerability, hackers only need to modify the name of a HomeKit device to something with more than 500,000 characters. The bug was found on iOS versions 14.7 through 15.2.

Hence, Apple released the iOS 15.2.1 update.

Read Also: iPhone HomeKit Bug Causes Major Crash Issues: Is There a Fix?

Fixing Bugs Through iOS 15.2.1 Patch

As mentioned, the original latest version of Apple's iPhone and iPad operating system, iOS 15.2, was released last year in December with numerous changes and new features, but this also included multiple bugs affecting users.

With that, iOS 15.2.1 has arrived with minor bug patches. This contains fixes for Homekit security vulnerabilities and iPhone bugs that prevent messages from loading when received with an iCloud link.

Apple Update iOS 15.3 Beta

According to Macrumors, three weeks after the first betas and a month after the release of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2.

Apple sent the second betas of the forthcoming iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 updates to developers recently for testing.

So far, there is still no news yet on what the features and changes the iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 betas will bring.

The Universal Control and support for IDs in the Wallet app feature in Apple hasn't yet been integrated into the system.

Universal Control was not present in the first beta, therefore it appears that feature will be included in the coming iPadOS 15.4.

Apple stated that Universal Control, which will allow numerous Macs and iPads to be managed with the same keyboard and mouse, will be available in the spring.

Related Article: Samsung Galaxy S22 Rumors: New Leaks Release Early This Year from Display to Battery