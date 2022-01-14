Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: What to Do If $1,100 Golden State Payment Is Delayed, Lost or Stolen

Many Californians are getting worried on their missing fourth stimulus checks. Fortunately, the California Franchise Tax Board has given out a few suggestions for delayed, lost or stolen Golden State Stimulus payments.

Thanks to the program, eligible Californians could look forward to a one-time payment of a $1,100 Golden State Stimulus check. These payments were distributed in several waves, with the last batch being sent out on January 11.

Unfortunately, not all of the eligible recipient has received these payments on time. Some are getting worried that the checks might have gone missing. AS explained the possible reasons for these delays, along with some suggestions to resolve the problem.

4th Stimulus Check: Delivery Delays

According to the California Franchise Tax Board (CFTB), recipients who will receive paper check payments should allocate up to three weeks for delivery delays. This means payments that should have come out earlier this week can take until February to arrive.

Note, however, that these payments are only credited to Californians who filed their tax returns last year. If they did not file their requirements on the October 15, 2021 deadline, then eligible Californians should take advantage of the extended deadline on February 15. This might be the last chance to apply for the Golden State Stimulus checks.

Late filers should keep in mind that they will have a different delivery schedule for the Golden State Stimulus checks should they qualify. If they submit their requirements some time in February, the checks might arrive a few weeks later.

Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: Lost or Stolen Golden State Stimulus Payments

Receivers who are confident that they submitted their requirements but have not received their payments are advised to contact the TFB. They can be contacted through:

Phone (Weekdays 8 AM to 5 PM): 800-852-5711 or 916-845-6500 (outside the U.S.)

Chat (Weekdays 8 AM to 5 PM): Sign in to MyFTB to chat

Mail: Franchise Tax Board, PO Box 942840, Sacramento CA 94240-0040

It is important to note that officials have to verify if the Golden State Stimulus check is an erroneous payment. This might take a few more days to process.

Recipients can help speed up the procedure by providing a letter that explains the issue. They should include their name and identification number (SSN or ITIN) on the letter. This letter should be mailed to: ATTN: Golden State Stimulus Fund, Franchise Tax Board, PO Box 3070, Rancho Cordova, CA 95741-3070.

Tax Calculator 2022: How to Get Ready for Tax Day

On a different topic, people who are preparing their budget for tax day might want to use two available online tools for tax calculations. These are the IRS Tax Withholding Estimator and the Estimated Tax Worksheet.

IRS Tax Withholding Estimator will help taxpayers budget a proper amount based on their fixed hourly salary or other means of income. On the other hand, the Estimated Tax Worksheet can help taxpayers get an estimate on their tax payment even if they have no clear monthly income. Full details for these tools are available in this article.



