Logan Paul Pokemon Cards Are Fake: Best Memes, Reactions to $3.5 Million Pokemon Scam

Logan Paul's Pokemon cards YouTube video has gone viral after BBCE verified that the $3.5 million worth of sealed collectible cards are fake.

Surprised by this, several Twitter users posted the best memes in reaction to the revelation.

Logan Paul Pokemon Cards

Last year, YouTube sensation Logan Paul purchased a $3.5 million-worth case of sealed first edition Pokemon TCG boxes. Upon posting it on his social media, several fans were shocked about its price--which is also known as the most expensive purchase for the said edition of Pokemon cards.

With that, numerous people also criticized the box that he bought, stating that there are a lot of questionable matters to consider like the case. Most of the comments also stated that Logan Paul's Pokemon cards were fake.

For background information, this allegation were first reported by YouTuber Rattle Pokémon.

Since the comments spread like wildfire on the internet, Paul flew to Chicago and had a sit-in authentication with Baseball Card Exchange (BBCE) to verify if the allegations were true.

The YouTuber showed in detail the validation process through a seven-minute video.

In the said video, the BBCE crew explained that they could instantly determine that the boxes had been resealed, per Dot Esports.

Upon opening the said box, they found out that the package contains packs of the GI Joe trading card game, which had been repacked and disguised as Pokemon cards.

Read Also: Elon Musk Tweet Sends Dogecoin Price Spiking to New Highs; Will It Crash Again After Latest Increase?

In relation to this, PokeBeach reported that the box was first listed for sale on eBay by a seller, with no feedback, who was afraid to allow any possible purchasers to inspect the case in person.

When a buyer got their hands on the package, they went to the BBCE to get it validated. While they had a long history of excellent work in the baseball trading card industry, it is worth noting that their Pokemon card authentication capability is limited.

After authenticating it, the box was then auctioned for a higher price until it was purchased by Paul for $3.5 million.

Logan Paul Pokemon Fake Cards: Best Memes

Previously, Logan Paul destroyed 15 Nintendo game boys and made a table out of them. This move made numerous Nintendo fans angry, explaining the fact that some of the game boys are rare.

Since Pokemon is also part of Nintendo, it appears that angry fans had their revenge for the Nintendo table issue.

Twitter user @IndieAlpaca advised everybody to not quote retweet Paul's video to go against the YouTuber.

"Don't give him any views. He made his bed, time to sleep in it," the tweet ended.

Meanwhile, Dexerto posted a picture of Rugrats which appears to be giving Logan Paul a paper that contains the letter L--which means it's a lose for him.

Logan Paul just revealed the $3.5m Pokemon card box he bought is... FAKE pic.twitter.com/zNrcwRzSRJ — Dexerto (@Dexerto) January 13, 2022

In addition to these memes, Twitter user @BigxJesse attached an image of an NFL referee with a shocked emotion.

Logan Paul spent $3.5 million on fake Pokémon cards? BBCE verified it on camera in front of him too… pic.twitter.com/uYE5dsT0Z4 — Jesse Antoine Nolan (@BigxJesse) January 13, 2022

Meanwhile, @Pizza__Dad tweeted a short clip of a person singing with the post caption "Live look at BBCE to Logan Paul:"

Live look at BBCE to Logan Paul: pic.twitter.com/dw9CQUrrz2 — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) January 14, 2022

Lastly, Twitter user @BigEsqBae shared a video of a person crying, indicating that this was Logan Paul finding out that his cards were fake.

Logan Paul bought a box of Pokémon cards for $3.5 million and they got fakes in it???? He got GOT like that?????? pic.twitter.com/kWCUd1Z4l9 — Willem DAPHoe (@BigEsqBae) January 14, 2022

Despite the Logan Paul Pokemon scam, Dexerto reported that Paul did not totally end up losing $3.5 million, since Shyne--the person from whom he purchased the Pokemon cards--stated that he was reimbursed.



Related Article: 'Pokémon Unite' Mobile Download for Android, iOS, Switch: Links, Gameplay and More Details