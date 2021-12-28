Logan Paul Makes Nintendo Fans Furious With Game Boy Table; Finds Supporters, Too

On Monday, social media content creator Logan Paul posted a TikTok video on Twitter where he showed the step-by-step process of making his Nintendo Game Boy table.

Several Nintendo fans were upset with this action, though he garnered supporters, too.

Logan Paul Makes Nintendo Game Boy Table

According to the caption of the Twitter post, it was Logan Paul's first epoxy resin project.

In the said video, he started mixing up some liquids in a bucket. After numerous mixtures, he eventually poured them into a table molder.

Afterward, Paul started dipping several Nintendo Game Boy Colors in the epoxy resin mixture then placed the dipped Game Boy in a secure place to let it dry. Once the handheld gaming console completely dried, the American YouTuber moved the 15 Nintendo to the table molder.

In the table molder, he then poured a huge amount of epoxy resin mixture above the Game Boys to secure it from moving.

After that, the imPaulsive podcast host used some blow torch to omit some bubbles created by the liquid mixture.

Right after the bubbles disappeared, he moved the finished product from the table molder then created a Pokemon border for the Nintendo Game Boy Color table.

Moreover, Logan Paul posted a follow-up video with a caption stating that "the table also lights up and changes color."

the table also lights up & changes color pic.twitter.com/ylJ7uJMT4P — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 28, 2021

As of writing, the video has more than 6 million views and above 132,000 likes.

While the table was visually beautiful, several gamers were not amused by Paul's actions, and many spoke out against what they saw as a disrespect to vintage gaming history.

Nintendo Game Boy Color Fans Are Upset With Logan Paul's Action

Twitter user @CalMistake disappointingly replied to Logan Paul's Twitter post stating that a kid could have enjoyed his first game without a phone and a guy could have bought and played on it because of nostalgia, adding that someone could have been happy.

"You put their happiness in an epoxy resin and waste it," CalMistake furthered.

Another Twitter user @sdavidson1990 noted that he "can't believe that Logan Paul would steal the 30-year-old cheap electronic from an imaginary kid and then use it in a way that gives him joy."

In addition, Twitter user @adzetko pointed out that the Game Boys are no more produced, and these are getting rarer and pricier.

"But you're in your ivory tower. Drowning them in epoxy wasn't necessary to do a tabletop," Adzetko angrily commented.

Furthermore, Wired Production posted a short clip of another way to have a Nintendo Game Boy Colors table. Surprising the internet community, Logan Paul appears regretting his epoxy resin table version.

what have i done — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 27, 2021

A sizable number of readers believe that the initiative was a waste of time, as it prevented collectors from purchasing more rare Game Boy Color versions, which will increase in value over time, per SVG.

Despite several negative comments, other Twitter users quickly pointed out that Paul had done nothing wrong and that most children would choose a more modern console to a Game Boy Color.

SVD also added that one commenter noted that Game Boy Colors "aren't that scarce yet," but Logan Paul's actions and those of others trying to imitate him will speed the process.

Meanwhile, stand-up comic Tim Dillon finds the table amazing and said he intends to do it using packs of cigarettes.

For those who do not know, Logan Paul is known for numerous pranks, creative DIYs, extremely dangerous stunts, and more.

